Godwin girls volleyball's McNeel, Wakefield reach milestones

Mills Godwin senior outside hitter Kaitlyn McNeel and coach Chris Wakefield earned their 1,000th kill and 200th win, respectively, a week apart at the end of September and beginning of October.

The Eagles (12-1) beat John Marshall 3-0 on Oct. 5 to give Wakefield, who’s been at the school for 10 years, his 200th career victory.

“It was pretty special,” Wakefield said of the achievement, adding that the players and parents surprised him with a postgame celebration.

“Obviously, it shows that the milestone, for them, they’re part of it. But it was special for me just in terms of the length of time. I’ve been a part of the program. It wasn’t until that moment that it really dawned on me how long I’d been here. So many memories come to mind. ... I couldn’t imagine myself coaching anywhere else.”

McNeel, a first-team All-Metro honoree who is committed to play at Dayton, notched her 1,000th kill Sept. 28 in a 3-1 win over Glen Allen.

Wakefield said McNeel is a big “goal-oriented person,” so she was tracking her progress toward kill No. 1,000. She received a commemorative golden ball from the program with the date of the milestone etched into it on her senior night.