Godwin pitcher Pulliam shines in All-American game

Mills Godwin senior pitcher Trent Pulliam, a James Madison recruit, shined at the 2021 Baseball Factory Preseason All-America Tournament last weekend.
Pulliam, a 6-foot-2 right hander with a cut fastball that sits in the upper 80s and tops out at 90 mph, pitched four innings and struck out eight hitters. He allowed two walks and just one hit facing some of the best high school hitters in the country.
"It was definitely an honor to be selected," said Pulliam, who learned he'd earned a spot in the showcase-style event over the summer.
"I felt like I was in a groove. It was a little cold so I had to work some spots, but I felt like I was throwing it pretty good."
Pulliam's secondary pitches are a tight slider he typically throws in the upper 70s, and a straight changeup. His father, TW, played in the minors and is a professional golf instructor. TW said he always knew Trent had the potential to play Division I baseball, but the dream didn't become a reality until Trent grew 6 1/2 inches over the course of his sophomore and junior years.
"I knew he had the skillset, he just didn't have the size," TW said. "And then all of a sudden, it came. He's blessed, we're all blessed. He looks like a Division I athlete now."
Trent has been focusing over the past year on adding as much weight and strength as he can. He's always been slender, and adjusting to so much growth in such a short period of time has been a challenge, he said. But he's up to 180 pounds now, and growing more confident with his newfound stature.
Another impediment to his development has been the pandemic. Trent would have been one of Godwin's top arms as a junior, but didn't get the chance to showcase his growth because the spring sports season was canceled. He said the prospect of taking the mound this spring will hold much more significance than in years past. The Eagles start workouts on Monday.
"It was definitely unfortunate, all of us wanted to play our high school seasons," Trent said. "But we're just looking forward to this year and trying to make a run."
Pulliam chose JMU over the summer after establishing close connections with head coach Marlin Ikenberry and pitching coach Jimmy Jackson. He also wanted to stay close to home so that his family can come watch him play. His sister is in her third year at UVA.
Trent and TW are very close. The latter is part parent, part coach, and the former said he wouldn't be where he is now without his father's guidance.
"He's been very supportive, he's always pushed me from when I first started playing baseball to be the best player and best person I can be," Trent said.
"Our hope is, if he keeps making strides like he's making, in three years he's going to get on somebody's draft board," TW said with a note of pride in his voice.
