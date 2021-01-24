Godwin pitcher Pulliam shines in All-American game

Mills Godwin senior pitcher Trent Pulliam, a James Madison recruit, shined at the 2021 Baseball Factory Preseason All-America Tournament last weekend.

Pulliam, a 6-foot-2 right hander with a cut fastball that sits in the upper 80s and tops out at 90 mph, pitched four innings and struck out eight hitters. He allowed two walks and just one hit facing some of the best high school hitters in the country.

"It was definitely an honor to be selected," said Pulliam, who learned he'd earned a spot in the showcase-style event over the summer.

"I felt like I was in a groove. It was a little cold so I had to work some spots, but I felt like I was throwing it pretty good."

Pulliam's secondary pitches are a tight slider he typically throws in the upper 70s, and a straight changeup. His father, TW, played in the minors and is a professional golf instructor. TW said he always knew Trent had the potential to play Division I baseball, but the dream didn't become a reality until Trent grew 6 1/2 inches over the course of his sophomore and junior years.

"I knew he had the skillset, he just didn't have the size," TW said. "And then all of a sudden, it came. He's blessed, we're all blessed. He looks like a Division I athlete now."