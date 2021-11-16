Godwin sophomore Berkley Nance part of Class 5 XC sweep for Richmond runners

Mills Godwin sophomore Berkley Nance was on pace for his best ever race at the MileStat.com XC Invitational in October.
But he overexerted himself in the chase for the personal best and invitational title, and was forced to finish the rest of the course on the back of a medical cart after his legs gave out.
“Since I was on pace to run a really good time, I knew that I was fit to beat the kids in my class,” Nance said. “But on that day, I just didn’t have it in me.”
The setback was short-lived. Nance won the Class 5, Region C championship at Pole Green Park and went on to emerge victorious at Saturday’s Class 5 state meet at Pole Green Park in The Plains. He joined Midlothian’s Gabriella Garcia as an individual champion, while Glen Allen and Deep Run split the top team honors in their division.
It was a strong performance for the sophomore who was competing for his first time at Great Meadow. He finished second in the spring state meet in Leesburg as a freshman.
He wanted to push an aggressive pace at the state race, and he did just that. He led wire to wire, eventually finishing in 16:12, 12 seconds ahead of runner-up Blake Fairbanks from Riverbend.
In the spring, Nance was thrown into varsity cross country amid the restrictions of the COVID pandemic, but he managed to win the region meet and claim runner-up in the state meet as a freshman.
With loosened restrictions and a return to big invitational meets, he said he benefited from the heightened competition this year by the time the postseason hit. He also credited his teammates and coaches for helping him reach his goal as a sophomore.
“By that time, I knew that all my hard work paid off from the summertime from running with my teammates,” said Nance, who runs with his twin brother, Briggs, on the varsity team at Godwin.
Glen Allen’s Ben Hagerich finished third, leading another dominant performance by the Jaguars boys. They scored 38 points, with all of their scoring runners finishing in the top 22 overall. Carson Rackley (eighth place, 16:48) and Eric Fagan (10th, 16:51) joined Hagerich as all-state finishers in the top 10.
Glen Allen’s boys topped the team standings at every 5K meet this season except for one Colonial District race in October. Their victories included the Pole Green Invitational, the MileStat.com XC Invitational, the Albemarle Invitational and the region and state meets to end the year.
Brett Bishop, last season’s state champion from Douglas Freeman, placed fifth (16:41) overall.
Deep Run’s girls scored 78 points, just barely beating out Garcia-led Midlothian (88 points) and Glen Allen (90). The Wildcats were led by Sidney Walters, who finished sixth in 19:31. Midlothian’s Kylie Bonser (seventh, 19:39) and Glen Allen’s Tessa Dobrinski (10th, 19:53) were all-state.