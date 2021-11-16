Godwin sophomore Berkley Nance part of Class 5 XC sweep for Richmond runners

Mills Godwin sophomore Berkley Nance was on pace for his best ever race at the MileStat.com XC Invitational in October.

But he overexerted himself in the chase for the personal best and invitational title, and was forced to finish the rest of the course on the back of a medical cart after his legs gave out.

“Since I was on pace to run a really good time, I knew that I was fit to beat the kids in my class,” Nance said. “But on that day, I just didn’t have it in me.”

The setback was short-lived. Nance won the Class 5, Region C championship at Pole Green Park and went on to emerge victorious at Saturday’s Class 5 state meet at Pole Green Park in The Plains. He joined Midlothian’s Gabriella Garcia as an individual champion, while Glen Allen and Deep Run split the top team honors in their division.

It was a strong performance for the sophomore who was competing for his first time at Great Meadow. He finished second in the spring state meet in Leesburg as a freshman.

He wanted to push an aggressive pace at the state race, and he did just that. He led wire to wire, eventually finishing in 16:12, 12 seconds ahead of runner-up Blake Fairbanks from Riverbend.