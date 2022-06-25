Godwin's Britton Wilson qualifies for world championships as Sydney McLaughlin breaks own world record

Olympic champion Sydney McLaughlin bested her world record in the 400-meter hurdles at the U.S. outdoor track and field championships in Eugene, Ore., while former Mills Godwin sprinter Britton Wilson punched her ticket to the world championships with a runner-up performance in the same event.

McLaughlin flashed a broad smile when her time was announced, then gave a thumbs-up. She crossed the finish line in 51.41 seconds, breaking her record of 51.46 set last year at the Tokyo Games, where she won the gold medal.

Wilson, coming off an NCAA championship in the same event two weekends ago, placed second to secure her spot with the U.S. national team. The four-time All-Metro track athlete of the year finished in 53.08, improving upon her personal-best time of 53.75 from the SEC championships with Arkansas.

"I was just super excited. Super happy to be here, and I'm really proud I did a PR," Wilson said in a post-race interview with Arkansas Athletics.

The top three finishers in each event at the national championships will represent the United States in the world outdoor championships, also at Eugene's Hayward Field, next month. It is the first time that track and field's biggest event outside of the Olympics will be held on American soil.

Shamier Little, who trains with Wilson under Arkansas associate head coach Chris Johnson, was third (53.92).

"So special, this is my baby right here. I'm so excited for her, having her as a training partner, seeing her make this team, seeing her accomplish all she's accomplish this season. She's been truly inspiring to me," Little said of Wilson after the race. "I'm excited to see us on this journey."

Allyson Felix, the most decorated woman in track history, finished sixth in the 400, in what was her final national championship race.

Felix, who announced in April that this will be her final season, is enjoying the final days of her illustrious career — which includes 11 Olympic medals. She plans to run her final official race in her native Los Angeles in August. Despite her finish, Felix will is expected make the mixed relay team at worlds.

NCAA champion Talitha Diggs of Florida won the 400 in 50.22 seconds. Dalilah Muhammad sat out of the race because of a slight injury, but she has already qualified for the world championships as the defending champion in the event.

Michael Norman ran the men's 400 in a world-leading 43.56. World record holder Keni Harrison won the women's 100 hurdles in 12:34.

Temperatures at Hayward Field on the University of Oregon campus soared to the low 90s. Events for Sunday, the meet's final day, were moved up earlier in the day because of the heat.

American record holder Kara Winger won the javelin with a throw of 210 feet, 10 inches, her ninth career national title in the event. Sinclaire Johnson, the 2019 NCAA champion, won the 1,500 meters in 4:03.29.