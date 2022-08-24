Godwin's McNeel commits to Richmond, continues family's athletic tradition

Everything's competitive in the McNeel household.

Mother Trish played basketball at the University of Toledo, and father Matt was a tight end and football captain at Wake Forest (Class of 1995). Eldest child Kaitlyn was the 2021 All-Metro player of the year for volleyball and is beginning her freshman year at A-10 power Dayton.

Now middle child Nathan McNeel, an offensive lineman at Mills Godwin, has added another notch to the family's athletic lineage after committing to play college football at Richmond.

"It's just in the genetics," McNeel said Wednesday ahead of his Eagles' season-opener at home Friday against Kecoughtan High (Hampton).

He he felt an immediate connection with Spiders head coach Russ Huesman and offensive line coach Adam Ross.

"It felt like home because it pretty much is home," McNeel said, adding that he tends to get homesick, so the close proximity to his family was a major bonus in choosing UR.

McNeel was a late bloomer on the gridiron, only picking up the sport his sophomore year of high school. He played basketball and baseball in middle school, enjoying travel and rec ball more than he did school competition.

But during the pandemic, he picked up football. His first season was the delayed and truncated spring 2021 slate in which his Eagles went 1-5. McNeel (6-5, 270) played every game on the defensive line that year.

Then in May 2021, coach PJ Adams took the head job at Godwin following a successful stint revitalizing the program at Thomas Jefferson.

"He's from a very athletic family," Adams said of McNeel. "I think he just came to football. When I first saw him I told him he could be an offensive tackle, and we just kind of ran with that."

McNeel runs about a 5.0 40-yard dash, and in his junior season played both ways on the line. He excelled at employing his athleticism as a blocker, though he had yet to hone much refined technique.

Fast off the ball, he quickly developed a particular proclivity for blocking defensive backs in space on screen plays, and moving his feet in the pass-blocking game. Adams said he's got great feet for his size, and the Eagles throw the ball a lot, so McNeel has been able to show off his mobility.

Over this past summer, McNeel trained at Hog Academy in Hanover, which is run by former college players Alec Eberle (Florida State) and Nick Clarke (Old Dominion) and bills itself as the first-ever offensive line development program in Virginia.

"I got my fundamentals up to par, definitely excelled in that this summer," McNeel said of the program.

After McNeel posted highlights from his junior season, that's when the college interest started generating momentum. 247Sports lists offers from Appalachian State, East Carolina, Kent State, Marshall and UMass.

McNeel said Adams, Eagles D-line coach Kenneth McFadden and O-line coach Rashaad Harris have been instrumental in his growth.

McNeel said prior to Adams' arrival, the turnout for football tryouts at Godwin wasn't great. Athletes at the school wanted to join its strong baseball program and focus on other sports.

But the amount of players trying out for the program has since boomed, and the commitment levels have risen across the board, he said. Godwin went 4-7 last season, including wins over Douglas Freeman and Glen Allen.

"He's definitely changed the attitude," McNeel said of Adams. "Before, we were hopeful of making the playoffs. Now, it's like 'We're gonna win some playoff games.' We have the skills, we've just got to keep putting the work in and Coach PJ is going to lead us that way."

Adams said other students around school and in the football program gravitate to McNeel, calling him a "model character." He hopes that McNeel's announcement helps raise the profile of his program, and said he always tells his student-athletes to believe in their college prospects because, with commitment, you can make it from anywhere.

"I don't think he's peaked yet in football," Adams said, adding that McNeel has only played in about 16 games. "He's just scratching the surface."

The youngest McNeel, Brody, is just 13 years old. But Nathan said his brother is 6 feet already going into eighth grade and plays football, basketball and baseball.

"He's the next in the chain of athletes in the family," Nathan said with a chuckle, adding that the siblings still play basketball together from time to time. "I'm excited for him."