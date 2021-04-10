Goochland dominates Brentsville District in Region 3B semifinals

GOOCHLAND — Matching coach Alex Fruth’s description of them after some of their games this season, Goochland’s players on Friday delivered a bend-but-don’t-break style of defense.
They halted a big third-quarter drive in the red zone, racked up five turnovers, scored a defensive touchdown on Will Stratton’s return of a recovered fumble, and kept Brentsville District off the scoreboard to ensure the Bulldogs’ 21-0 victory in the Class 3, Region B semifinals.
“Anytime you get a shutout against a playoff team, that’s a big deal,” Fruth said.
Goochland’s offense also got rolling early to give its defense a lead to protect, going ahead 7-0 to cap Friday’s game-opening drive.
Quarterback C.J. Towles bookended that drive when — after initially dropping back in the pocket — he found open space to burst up the middle, fade out to his left and dash into the end zone to complete his 39-yard touchdown run.
“I saw the hole, and I just trusted my feet,” Towles said. “It felt good, it got us up. It got our energy up. It was great for us.”
Brentsville’s first play on offense was an interception caught by Goochland’s Omarion Quarles, who put the Bulldogs on the Tigers’ 33-yard line.
After penalties pushed Goochland (6-0) back to Brentsville’s 47, Towles dialed up the passing game with strikes of 14, 13 and 12 yards to junior Zion Stoltz, senior Kameron Holman, and sophomore Jason Woodson, respectively, to advance the Bulldogs into the red zone. From there, three consecutive runs led to Goochland’s second touchdown and a 14-0 lead near the end of the first quarter as senior running back Conner Popielarz scored on a 4-yard rush.
“Those first two drives [on offense], we put it together pretty well. We did a decent job protecting,” Fruth said. “And then give Brentsville credit: They brought pressure that we haven’t seen from them at all on film. They did a lot of movements up front. They did a really good job keeping our offensive line on its heels, changing the looks up front. They did a good job.”
As for the defense, Will Stratton in the second quarter swooped in on what looked like a diving tackle and slammed into Brentsville quarterback Beau Lang to knock the ball loose. Stratton’s teammate Deontae Quarles nabbed the fumble to secure Goochland’s second turnover of the half.
After a late-hit call pushed the Tigers up to the 50-yard line later in the second quarter, Holman delivered a door-jamming tackle to halt a running back’s run to the outside for a loss. After Holman’s play, Brentsville threw two incomplete passes — the first defended by Eyan Pace, the second thrown with Isaiah Walker in the quarterback’s face — and ended its final drive of the half with a punt.
When the game went into halftime, lightning forced a 90-minute delay. The game resumed at 9:30 p.m.
Brentsville, starting at its 35 after the kickoff, pushed inside Goochland’s red zone. But the Bulldogs recovered a fumble at their 14 to shut down Brentsville’s best push of the night.
The Tigers also drove to Goochland’s 45 with less than 6 minutes left, but Kai Burton was in on a 10-yard sack, and Stratton scooped up another ball that came loose and took it to the house.
“It seems like, whenever the ball bounces on the ground, Will’s somewhere nearby,” Fruth said. “Good things happen when Will’s picking up a ball that’s bouncing around.”
Defensive lineman De’Andre Robinson was also in on a late-game sack.
Sophomore kicker Tyler Black made all three of his PAT kicks, but on each ensuing kickoff, he kicked the ball into the opponent’s end zone for touchbacks.
While Goochland’s season continues, Brentsville (5-2), led for the fourth year by head coach Joe Mullinax, saw its sixth straight trip to the postseason end in the regional semifinals. Mullinax played as an offensive lineman for Randolph-Macon when Fruth was an assistant coach there.
“He’s got a good program. They’ve won a bunch of games for a reason. They’re doing things pretty well, and doing it the right way. I’m sure whatever his vision is, he’s got to feel like he’s accomplishing it,” Fruth said of Mullinax. “He’s done a really good job, a lot of credit to him.”
Goochland will host Independence this coming weekend in the Class 3, Region B final.
“They’re physical, they play a good brand of football,” Fruth said of Independence.
“Their offense is really, really good. We’ll have our work cut out for us.”
Brentsville District 0 0 0 0 — 0
Goochland 14 0 0 7 — 21
G — Towles 39 run (Black kick), 7:23
G — Popielarz 4 run (Black kick), 2:22
G — Stratton fumble return (Black kick), 2:50
(804) 649-6555
Twitter: @ZachJoachim