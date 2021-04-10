Goochland dominates Brentsville District in Region 3B semifinals

GOOCHLAND — Matching coach Alex Fruth’s description of them after some of their games this season, Goochland’s players on Friday delivered a bend-but-don’t-break style of defense.

They halted a big third-quarter drive in the red zone, racked up five turnovers, scored a defensive touchdown on Will Stratton’s return of a recovered fumble, and kept Brentsville District off the scoreboard to ensure the Bulldogs’ 21-0 victory in the Class 3, Region B semifinals.

“Anytime you get a shutout against a playoff team, that’s a big deal,” Fruth said.

Goochland’s offense also got rolling early to give its defense a lead to protect, going ahead 7-0 to cap Friday’s game-opening drive.

Quarterback C.J. Towles bookended that drive when — after initially dropping back in the pocket — he found open space to burst up the middle, fade out to his left and dash into the end zone to complete his 39-yard touchdown run.

“I saw the hole, and I just trusted my feet,” Towles said. “It felt good, it got us up. It got our energy up. It was great for us.”

Brentsville’s first play on offense was an interception caught by Goochland’s Omarion Quarles, who put the Bulldogs on the Tigers’ 33-yard line.