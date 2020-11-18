Goochland looking for opponents as schools in its district opt out of playing winter sports

Goochland High School activities director Joe Fowler says the Bulldogs are “all in” for playing winter sports. One catch: They need to find some other schools to play.

Six of the nine schools in the James River District, where Goochland is a member, have decided not to play in the winter, Fowler said. That’s part of a no-play list that is building around the state as COVID-19 cases tick up and about 30% of the 132 school divisions are in fully remote learning.

It has left Goochland scrambling to find opponents, particularly in basketball.

“We’re kind of in a situation where we have team, will travel,” Fowler said. “I was on the phone or emailing [a week ago] with just about every athletic director north of the [James River] and about half of them south of the river trying to find games for our kids. Right now, it’s tough.”

Schools in the Capital, Colonial and Dominion districts – three of the four biggest in the area – also had to rework schedules following the announcement from Richmond Public Schools last week that it won’t allow its five high schools to play in the winter.