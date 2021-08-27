Goochland opens season with familiar defensive dominance in 13-6 win over King William

When all else fails, defense saves the day.
For the Goochland Bulldogs, “all else” never actually fails – they have far too many weapons for that – but their defense invariably stands tall in the toughest of situations.
That’s been the story of their ultra-successful program for years.
It persisted in their 13-6 victory over visiting King William Friday night in the season opener for both teams.
“We have a bunch of kids who are all like linebackers,” said Goochland coach Alex Fruth. “They’re super aggressive, hard-nosed kids who just want to get after somebody.
“Tonight, we probably played 18 kids on defense. Every single one rose to the occasion.”
Good thing they did.
On a stifling-hot evening made more bearable after the sun dipped mercifully behind the trees and a gentle breeze began to waft across the field, the Bulldogs took a 13-0 lead into halftime but fell victim to the speed and explosiveness of the Cavaliers’ Demond Claiborne the first time he touched the ball in the third period.
Though the home team had held the visitors in check to that point with their tenacious 3-5 defense, Claiborne found a gap off the right side and sprinted 81 yards for a touchdown to make the game “real” again for the Bulldogs.
“It comes down to morale,” said senior linebacker Dylan Myers. “A lot of football is mental. You have to have a short memory. You give up the big plays in some situations, but you have to bounce back and keep the same tempo that you had before that play.”
As is their wont, the Bulldogs did, of course.
Though Claiborne, a 5-11, 190-pound senior committed to Wake Forest, rushed 10 times for 146 yards, Dan Summit’s guys kept him - and everyone else - out of the end zone.
“We have a mad scientist of a defensive coordinator,” said Fruth of Summit. “He’s dialing up all kinds of crazy stuff, and it works. The beauty is, it’s unconventional. It’s fun to watch.”
And requires considerable preparation.
“We knew he (Claiborne) was a good running back,” said sophomore linebacker Corey Mullins. “We just had to play Goochland football and hit our gaps. It’s do the little things right, and we come out like this.”
Knowing that King William had quick-strike capability, the Bulldogs couldn’t become complacent, and it was only when Eyan Pace intercepted a desperation Hail Mary with 54 seconds remaining that they could breathe.
“We know what we practice,” said junior linebacker Nik Cotner. “We watched a lot of film. We knew he (Claiborne) was quick and shifty. We changed it up a lot. That was the only way to stop him.”
The Bulldogs’ first touchdown came on a 71-yard screen pass and run from C.J. Towles to Gabe Liptak at 3:55 of the first quarter.
Their second, a 5-yard run off the left side by Omarion Quarles at 6:30 of the second, ended a 10-play, 54-yard drive. Ryan Black drilled the extra point.
“We knew that they (the Cavaliers) would come with a lot of energy,” said Towles. “We couldn’t take plays off. As the game went on, we adjusted well, and we got it done."
King William…………….0 0 6 0 -- 6
Goochland………………..6 7 0 0 -- 13
G – Gabe Liptak 71 pass from C.J. Towles (kick failed)
G – Omarion Quarles 5 run (Tyler Black kick)
KW – Demond Claiborne 81 run (kick failed)
RUSHING
KW – Demond Claiborne 10 carries, 146 yards, Jacob Galgano 3-18, Jayveon Robinson 6-17, Romonta Roane 7-13, Kaleb Shelton 8-11, Romeo White 1-6.
G – Jason Woodson 8-27, Gabe Liptak 5-24, Derek Pierce 3-21, C.J. Towles 11-20, Omarion Quarles 3-10, Jamason Pryor 2-0, Jermiyah Mills 2-minus 7.
PASSING
KW – Kaleb Shelton 1 completion, 3 attempts, 0 interceptions, 7 yards, Jayveon Robinson 1-4-1-0.