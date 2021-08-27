Goochland opens season with familiar defensive dominance in 13-6 win over King William

“It comes down to morale,” said senior linebacker Dylan Myers. “A lot of football is mental. You have to have a short memory. You give up the big plays in some situations, but you have to bounce back and keep the same tempo that you had before that play.”

As is their wont, the Bulldogs did, of course.

Though Claiborne, a 5-11, 190-pound senior committed to Wake Forest, rushed 10 times for 146 yards, Dan Summit’s guys kept him - and everyone else - out of the end zone.

“We have a mad scientist of a defensive coordinator,” said Fruth of Summit. “He’s dialing up all kinds of crazy stuff, and it works. The beauty is, it’s unconventional. It’s fun to watch.”

And requires considerable preparation.

“We knew he (Claiborne) was a good running back,” said sophomore linebacker Corey Mullins. “We just had to play Goochland football and hit our gaps. It’s do the little things right, and we come out like this.”

Knowing that King William had quick-strike capability, the Bulldogs couldn’t become complacent, and it was only when Eyan Pace intercepted a desperation Hail Mary with 54 seconds remaining that they could breathe.