Goochland still alive in playoffs after subpar regular season

After an almost 20-year run that stamped Goochland as a frequent state title threat in football, coach Alex Fruth said this has not been “a typical year for us in terms of record.”

The Bulldogs finished the regular season 3-7, their first sub-.500 record since 2003. In the 11 of the previous 17 seasons, they had double-digit wins – including state titles in 2006 (14-0) and 2012 (13-2) and runner-up finishes in 2011 (14-1) and 2018 (14-1). From 2016-’19, they went 13-1, 12-1, 14-1 and 12-2.

And yet despite this season’s record, they are where they’re accustomed to being: winning in the playoffs.

Goochland, the seventh seed in Region 3B, knocked off No. 2 Skyline 35-22 in the first round last week. The Bulldogs travel to play No. 3 seed Warren County (6-5) Friday at 7 p.m. in the semifinals.

In a region where only the top seed Brentsville District (9-1, Nokesville) had a winning record in the regular season, Warren County lost to Skyline (Front Royal) 28-12 two weeks ago.

“We like our chances,” said Fruth, who is in his fifth season. “For us, it’s just another chance to act like there’s no tomorrow. You just go out, line up and compete. We’ll throw the kitchen sink at people within reason with what we can do.

“It is playoff mentality unlike any other year that I’ve been here."

Goochland started 0-4, losing to King William (21-7), Collegiate (19-7), Armstrong (26-14) and Western Albemarle (7-3). It won three straight before ending with losses to Albemarle (48-3), Orange County (33-15) and Louisa (49-21).

“In those first four games, we were 2 for 9 in the red zone,” Fruth said. “We were that team that did everything we could to compound what already is hard: scoring. It was nuts.”

Part of the issue, Fruth said, was injuries to a senior-laden offensive line.

“Our starting five kids played seven snaps total together,” he said.

Goochland tied with James Monroe (2-8) for the seventh seed (both had a 17.80 rating on the VHSL scale that determines playoff qualifiers and seeds). The Bulldogs got the tiebreaker for the No. 7 spot because of a higher winning percentage, putting them in the bracket opposite Brentsville District.

“The expectations when you’re a seven seed are low, right?” Fruth said. “You just line up and play football with no worries and no preconceived notions of what we’re supposed to do and see what happens.”

What happened against Skyline was four interceptions and a 200-yard, two-touchdown rushing game by Jamason Pryor.

Nik Cotner (in on 10 tackles) took the first pick 19 yards for a TD. Justin Morton had one that led to a TD. Mason Gregory had one, and freshman Jackson Bell had one. Freshman linebacker John O’Malley was in on 15 tackles.

“Cotner’s got a nose for the football,” Fruth said. “I think that’s his third touchdown this year, and he doesn’t play any offense. He’s blocked like four, five punts.”