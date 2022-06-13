 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Goochland tennis star Evan Bernstine wins Class 3 singles title

  • 0
EvanBernstineAll-Metro.jpg

Bernstine

Goochland tennis standout Evan Bernstine completed his second consecutive undefeated season Saturday at Virginia Tech with a 6-4, 6-2 victory over Monticello High's Luca Bonfigili in the Class 3 singles title match. 

Bernstine, a junior and first-team All-Metro honoree as a sophomore, is the younger brother of state champions and Virginia Tech players Chase and Ryan Bernstine.

A former Hokie, Chase Bernstine was a three-time All-Metro player of the year. Ryan Bernstine, a junior at Tech, was player of the year in 2019.

ZJoachim@timesdispatch.com

(804) 649-6555

Twitter: @ZachJoachim

0 Comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

The only Black woman owned hip-hop cycle studio in Virginia

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News