Goochland tennis star Evan Bernstine wins Class 3 singles title

Goochland tennis standout Evan Bernstine completed his second consecutive undefeated season Saturday at Virginia Tech with a 6-4, 6-2 victory over Monticello High's Luca Bonfigili in the Class 3 singles title match.
Bernstine, a junior and first-team All-Metro honoree as a sophomore, is the younger brother of state champions and Virginia Tech players Chase and Ryan Bernstine.
A former Hokie, Chase Bernstine was a three-time All-Metro player of the year. Ryan Bernstine, a junior at Tech, was player of the year in 2019.
(804) 649-6555
Twitter: @ZachJoachim