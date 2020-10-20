Fans will be able to watch Goochland's games online once VHSL sports return

GOOCHLAND — Taking into account the possibilities of limited to no seating capacity and fan concerns about attending live sporting events due to COVID-19, Goochland High School’s athletic program is making it so that fans and families can watch most of the school teams compete from the comfort of their homes.
Automated sports production cameras have been installed on the press box overlooking the athletic stadium and inside the gymnasium, allowing for games that are held at those two facilities to be carried via the National Federation of State High School Associations’ network.
“We want to do everything we can to balance out the wants and needs of our fans with the safety protocols and measures that are put in place,” Goochland athletics director Joe Fowler said while adding of the option: “I think our fans are really going to enjoy it.”
Those tuning in to Goochland’s home events will be able to view games for football, soccer and track and field in the athletic stadium, and for wrestling, basketball, volleyball and cheer competitions in the gym. Goochland’s sports that won’t be viewable online since they’re held on fields and courts or at locations that won’t utilize the cameras are baseball, cross country, golf, softball and tennis.
An auto-tracking feature enables the cameras to track the action. The system is also integrated with the scoreboards to display the games’ scores and times at the bottom of the screen.
No camera operator will be required. Steps that would require action by the school include the AD uploading the schedules and start times into the NFHS’ system. Once everything is uploaded and calibrated, broadcasting will automatically begin at a certain time before the game, Fowler said.
All completed games are cataloged and saved so that they can also be watched at any time after they finish.
The two cameras cost $7,000 with installation included. Other schools that have added the cameras according to Fowler include Mechanicsville High School, Fluvanna County High School and Richmond City schools.
Fowler said that adding cameras for the baseball and softball fields is “definitely something we might be able to look at down the road if there’s enough interest there to make it a feasible thing for us.”
Since Goochland is set to play out its last year as part of the James River District — it’s moving into the Jefferson District next fall — and all regular-season games will be district-only because of the truncated 2020-21 athletic calendar, it’s unlikely that people will be able to watch Goochland’s away games unless any of their district opponents purchase and install the cameras for this season. But Fowler projects that, within the next one to two years, fans will be able to see all the Bulldogs’ home and away games through the system.
“We’re excited to be kind of in on the ground floor a little bit and pilot it for some of the other school systems,” Fowler said. “Hopefully, it’s a good experience for everybody, but ultimately, we just want to be able to get fans and kids back in the stands, and if we’re not able to do that 100%, we want to try to figure out every avenue we can to make it work.”