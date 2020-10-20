Fans will be able to watch Goochland's games online once VHSL sports return

No camera operator will be required. Steps that would require action by the school include the AD uploading the schedules and start times into the NFHS’ system. Once everything is uploaded and calibrated, broadcasting will automatically begin at a certain time before the game, Fowler said.

All completed games are cataloged and saved so that they can also be watched at any time after they finish.

The two cameras cost $7,000 with installation included. Other schools that have added the cameras according to Fowler include Mechanicsville High School, Fluvanna County High School and Richmond City schools.

Fowler said that adding cameras for the baseball and softball fields is “definitely something we might be able to look at down the road if there’s enough interest there to make it a feasible thing for us.”