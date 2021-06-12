Goochland's Bernstine; Cosby's Hubbard, Glen; Deep Run's Wright, Kara win tennis state titles

BLACKSBURG — Since 2015, a Bernstine has won a Virginia High School League state singles championship every year that the full tennis seasons were held.
Evan Bernstine extended that streak on Saturday.
The Goochland standout defeated York’s R.J. Novak 6-2, 6-1 and routed Abingdon’s Dillon McReynolds 6-0, 6-1 in the singles final to join his brothers and GHS alumni Chase and Ryan Bernstine in becoming a Class 3 VHSL state champion.
Starting with his semifinal match at Virginia Tech, Evan Bernstine spoke to being a little nervous — he didn’t sleep very well, he barely ate breakfast and the indoor courts were really fast, so it was hard to get a rhythm. But he was able to fight through that first match despite not playing his best, he said. Facing Novak in the semifinals, Bernstine served well, delivering several aces, and he was able to pull out the big points.
The state finals were moved to the outdoor courts, and Bernstine got off to a quick start. He rolled out a 6-0 first set in about 10 minutes and kept control through the second set.
Bernstine worked his patterns, got his opponent moving, played smart points and spoke to not giving up errors.
“I was really happy with how I served and returned and everything in that final match,” he said.
Bernstine won his first title at the same tennis facility where both Chase and Ryan play as part of the Virginia Tech men’s tennis team.
“I was really excited when I heard it was at Virginia Tech, because I love the town of Blacksburg,” the younger Bernstine said.
His brother Chase was able to come out and watch him become a state champion.
“He’s really supportive; he’s always been so nice to me as the oldest brother, and I just couldn’t really ask for more from him because he sort of did everything this weekend — he took me to the matches, he took me to get lunch, he warmed up with me at 7 a.m.”
Growing up in a tennis family — his dad, Mark Bernstine, is the tennis professional at Hermitage Country Club — and being the younger brother of two high-level tennis players, Evan said he owes “every single thing” to his parents Mark and Diane.
“My dad has taught me everything I know strokes, physical-wise, my mom has taught me everything I know [on] how to compete and enjoy myself out there,” Evan said. “I just have two really supportive parents. I got really lucky — two brothers to practice with, a facility to practice at. It’s just sort of unreal, but I’m really grateful for it.”
Cosby’s Hubbard wins singles, doubles finals
Cosby sophomore Katelyn Hubbard won the Class 6 girls singles championship in Newport News, a day after capturing the doubles title with her teammate Hayley Glen.
The titles are Cosby’s first state championships in girls tennis. Hubbard beat South County’s Kaitlin Nguyen 6-1, 6-1 in the singles final.
“She has an incredible work ethic and is match tough,” Titans coach Chris Hartman said of Hubbard. “She knows how to win the crucial points.”
That composure in key moments proved crucial in the doubles final, as Hubbard and Glen battled back from a loss in the first set to win 5-7, 6-2, 6-4. The Cosby girls lost to Oakton 5-2 in the Class 6 team final on Thursday.
Wildcats’ Wright, Kara win Class 5 doubles title
Deep Run senior Olivia Wright teamed with freshman Rosalyn Kara to take home the Class 5 girls doubles title on Friday in Newport News.
Wright and Kara downed the Region C winners from Rock Ridge, 6-3, 6-3. A Providence recruit and two-time All-Metro honoree, the doubles title is Wright’s third at Deep Run.
