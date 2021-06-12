Goochland's Bernstine; Cosby's Hubbard, Glen; Deep Run's Wright, Kara win tennis state titles

Bernstine won his first title at the same tennis facility where both Chase and Ryan play as part of the Virginia Tech men’s tennis team.

“I was really excited when I heard it was at Virginia Tech, because I love the town of Blacksburg,” the younger Bernstine said.

His brother Chase was able to come out and watch him become a state champion.

“He’s really supportive; he’s always been so nice to me as the oldest brother, and I just couldn’t really ask for more from him because he sort of did everything this weekend — he took me to the matches, he took me to get lunch, he warmed up with me at 7 a.m.”

Growing up in a tennis family — his dad, Mark Bernstine, is the tennis professional at Hermitage Country Club — and being the younger brother of two high-level tennis players, Evan said he owes “every single thing” to his parents Mark and Diane.

“My dad has taught me everything I know strokes, physical-wise, my mom has taught me everything I know [on] how to compete and enjoy myself out there,” Evan said. “I just have two really supportive parents. I got really lucky — two brothers to practice with, a facility to practice at. It’s just sort of unreal, but I’m really grateful for it.”