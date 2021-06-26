Hanover baseball, Douglas Freeman boys lacrosse fall in state finals

ASHBURN — Hanover pitcher Levi Huesman went the distance in the VHSL Class 4 state championship game at Broad Run Saturday, matching the Spartans’ starter with just one hit allowed.

He gave up one earned run, compared with two for his opposite number, Connor Hale. He walked three batters as opposed to six, struck out six batters as opposed to five, and gave up no home runs while Hale gave up one.

On paper, that should have added up to a win in what was a gem of a pitchers’ duel.

But it didn’t. Three Hanover errors yielded two unearned runs for Broad Run, which took a 2-0 lead in the second inning and held on for a 3-2 win and the Class 4 state title.

“Levi threw great, Levi did everything we needed him to do on the mound today,” said Hanover head coach Tyler Kane. “It was just one of those days when the ball just doesn’t bounce your way. We hit some hard baseballs right at people, and they found a way to manufacture one more run than we did.”