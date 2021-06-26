Hanover baseball, Douglas Freeman boys lacrosse fall in state finals

ASHBURN — Hanover pitcher Levi Huesman went the distance in the VHSL Class 4 state championship game at Broad Run Saturday, matching the Spartans’ starter with just one hit allowed.
He gave up one earned run, compared with two for his opposite number, Connor Hale. He walked three batters as opposed to six, struck out six batters as opposed to five, and gave up no home runs while Hale gave up one.
On paper, that should have added up to a win in what was a gem of a pitchers’ duel.
But it didn’t. Three Hanover errors yielded two unearned runs for Broad Run, which took a 2-0 lead in the second inning and held on for a 3-2 win and the Class 4 state title.
“Levi threw great, Levi did everything we needed him to do on the mound today,” said Hanover head coach Tyler Kane. “It was just one of those days when the ball just doesn’t bounce your way. We hit some hard baseballs right at people, and they found a way to manufacture one more run than we did.”
Broad Run’s two-run second inning began with the Spartans’ only hit, a double to left field by Tyler Morley. Joseph Morley bunted into a fielder’s choice, and an error on the play allowed Morley to advance to third and score while Ferguson reached second. Ferguson advanced to third on a groundout and scored on another Hanover error.
Broad Run added another run in the fifth. Jacob Flicker opened the Spartan half of the inning with a walk. He advanced to second on a passed ball and scored on another Hanover error, on a grounder by Adam Chow.
“The unearned runs were on different plays. They were two tough plays,” Kane said. “Broad Run did a good job of applying pressure on us on the bases. When they got guys, they did a good job of applying pressure and made us make some uncomfortable throws.”
Hanover rallied with two outs in the sixth. Caden Plummer walked, and Seth Keller followed him with a two-run home run to center field.
The Hawks threatened again with two outs in the seventh. Charlie Rohr hit a hard ground ball to first base, but Flicker bobbled it and Rohr, finding Hale blocking his path, shoved the pitcher out of the way to get to the bag.
Rohr was subbed by pinch runner Chase Flora, and Hale, one out shy of a complete game, was relieved by left-hander Ethan Walker. Designated hitter Cole Elrod worked the count to 3-2 before Walker picked Flora off at first to end the game.
“The lefty’s got a really good move over to first base,” Kane said. “It was just one of those things where he came over with his best move.”
