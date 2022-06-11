Hanover baseball rolls to state championship

SPOTSYLVANIA – Coming home from Ashburn after a devastating state championship game loss 50 weeks ago, Hanover Hawks baseball began a new mission.

Led by 14 seniors, the team went back at it, coming to workouts early, staying in the hitting cage late, resolving with each early morning and late night that 2022 would be different.

The ending Saturday in the Class 4 championship was much different, as Hanover completed a steamroll through six postseason games, shutting out James Wood from Winchester 11-0 to capture the school’s fourth Virginia High School League state crown, and its first since 2016.

“It’s hard for high schoolers to have that intrinsic motivation to train, especially in the offseason when they don’t have the instant success or reward,” said Hanover head coach Tyler Kane.

“This is the best offensive team we’ve ever had, the best pitching staff we’ve ever had. When they needed to make plays, they did.”

The final quickly took on the feel of a coronation as Hanover (23-2) grabbed a 5-0 lead in the second inning, aided by a walk to Cole Elrod and a hit by pitch to Nolan Williamson.

Charlie Rohr placed a perfect bunt down the third base line to load the bases for Chase Hustead, who launched a double into the left center field gap to score Elrod and Williamson. After a Wade Shepherd sacrifice fly scored Rohr, Seth Keller slammed a two-run homer to left center.

Three insurance runs in the fourth were more than enough for a trio of Hanover pitchers, led by Cannon Peebles, who went 3 2/3 innings of no-hit ball. Marcus Van Alstine pitched through the sixth, allowing the only James Wood hit of the game, a single to Jacob Roy. The Colonels had opportunities, but left a total of nine runners on base.

The most poignant moment came when pitcher Levi Huesman took the mound for the seventh. Huesman, and Friday’s starter Keller, have been mainstays on the hill for the Hawks for years. Huesman allowed just one hit in last year’s 3-2 final loss to Broad Run.

He wasn’t thinking about that when he worked the final frame.

“When [Kane] first told me I was going out there, I told him, you’re going to let me get dogpiled,” Huesman said with a smile. “It was super exciting to go out, knowing I could throw with a good lead.”

And, on his 21st and final pitch as a high school senior, Huesman struck out Brody Bower, threw his glove high into the air, and gladly populated the bottom of that dogpile.

Hanover’s only defeats came during the National High School Invitational held in Raleigh, North Carolina in April, falling to Orange Lutheran and Yucaipa, both from California. In their six-game playoff run, the Hawks outscored their opponents 57-3, posting five shutouts.

“These guys came out hungry all year,” said Kane, who captured his first title as head coach. “As a coaching staff, our main goal was to get out of their way.”