SPOTSYLVANIA -- After losing 15 seniors from its
2022 state-title-winning outfit, Hanover baseball in 2023 fought through regular-season adversity that included five consecutive defeats in April.
But those hiccups were a far cry from
Saturday's Class 4 title game at Spotsylvania High, where senior Jack Bowles's big day at the plate and freshman Brady Elrod's diving, game-sealing catch helped the Hawks lift their second consecutive Class 4 championship trophy on the heels of a 9-0 victory over Smithfield High.
Brady Elrod diving catch to end Hanover's Class 4 baseball final win over Smithfield
"We had some really good times early on, and we had some really low lows," said Hawks coach Tyler Kane, whose team played one of the toughest schedules in the state and entered the Region 4B tournament as the No. 8 seed.
"This group found a way to battle through a lot of adversity, basically turning over our entire roster. They bought in and played for each other.
"I'm so proud of these guys, how they battled and fought through the highs and through the lows. "
The championship is Hanover's fifth in program history following crowns in 2013, 2014, 2016 and last year.
The Hawks did not give up a single run in the Class 4 tournament behind a deep pitching staff and sterling defensive play spearheaded by sure-handed shortstop Tyler Woodson.
Hanover baseball coach Tyler Kane after Class 4 title win over Smithfield
On Saturday, it was left-handed starter Evan Nix and right-handed reliever Cole Elrod combining for the shutout.
Nix worked 3 2/3 innings and, though he walked five, did not surrender a hit until the fourth inning when he gave way to Elrod to shut the door.
At that point, the Hawks were up 3-0 following a three-run bottom of the third keyed by a two-RBI single by Bowles, who finished 3 for 4 with three RBIs and scored one of his three runs on a wild pitch later in the inning to cap Hanover's initial offensive outburst.
Kane lauded the leadership of his seven seniors in guiding the program through its early-season low points.
Hanover's Jack Bowles after 3 for 4 performance at plate in Class 4 baseball final win
"It's just the belief from day one," Bowles said of what drove Hanover's success despite so much roster turnover.
"We (the seniors) just came together and made a conscious decision between us that, we may not win every single game, but we're going to control everything that we can control, and the results will take care of themselves.
"It was just believing in the guys. It's more than just what happens on the field, it's everything off the field."
The Hawks tacked on two-spots in the fourth, fifth and sixth innings while Cole Elrod found a rhythm on the mound, retiring the side in order in the fifth and sixth innings.
Jack Bowles two-RBI single for Hanover baseball in Class 4 final win over Smithfield
In the fourth, Brady Elrod's sharp single got the party started. Then freshman outfielder Anthony Kinard II laid down a picture-perfect bunt down the first-base line, forcing a throwing error and allowing the younger Elrod to score.
Kinard scored later in the frame on another throwing error to make it 5-0. In the fifth, Bowles singled, then senior two-way standout Nolan Williamson thundered an RBI-triple into the right-center gap that one-hoped its way to the fence. Cole Elrod's sacrifice fly scored Williamson for 7-0.
And in the sixth, Bowles was at the center of the action once again. His RBI-single to left made it 8-0, then another run crossed home on a fielder's choice after a rundown between second and third.
Jack Bowles RBI-single for Hanover baseball in Class 4 final win over Smithfield
Though the Hawks were cruising and their dugout and jam-packed, powder-blue stands were ready to explode at this juncture, they had one more moment of adversity to overcome.
Smithfield threatened to ruin the shutout with runners on second and third and two down in the top of the seventh. A Packers hitter drove what looked a shot off the bat to the right-center gap.
Kane, and much of the Hawks coaching staff and dugout, looked to center fielder Bowles as the only one with a chance to make the grab.
Then Brady Elrod, who secured a
similarly jaw-dropping catch in the state semifinal, came flying into the picture, laying out to make the grab before running to join the powder-blue dogpile behind the mound. Smithfield 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 - 0 2 4 Hanover 0 0 3 2 2 2 0 - 9 8 0
2023 VHSL spring sports tournaments
Hanover’s Olivia Gibson is out after sliding toward second base during the Class 4 state semifinals against Louisa on Friday, June 9.
Mike Kropf/TIMES-DISPATCH
Hanover’s Meghan Deshazo watches the ball as she runs toward third base during the Class 4 state semifinals against Louisa on Friday, June 9.
Mike Kropf/TIMES-DISPATCH
Louisa softball players celebrate after beating Hanover 5-3 in the Class 4 state semifinals on Friday, June 9.
Mike Kropf/TIMES-DISPATCH
Hanover’s Mackenzie Ryerson cheers on her teammate during the Class 4 state semifinals against Louisa on Friday, June 9.
Mike Kropf/TIMES-DISPATCH
Louisa’s Emily Gillespie pitches the ball during the Class 4 state semifinals against Hanover on Friday, June 9.
Mike Kropf/TIMES-DISPATCH
Hanover pitcher Brie Wheeler pitches the ball against Louisa during the Class 4 state semifinals on Friday, June 9.
Mike Kropf/TIMES-DISPATCH
Louisa softball players celebrate after beating Hanover 5-3 in the Class 4 state semifinals on Friday, June 9.
Mike Kropf/TIMES-DISPATCH
Hanover pitcher Nolan Williamson pitches the ball during the Class 4 state semifinals against James Wood on Friday, June 9.
Mike Kropf/TIMES-DISPATCH
Hanover catcher Booty Simons runs toward first base during the Class 4 state semifinals against James Wood on Friday, June 9.
Mike Kropf/TIMES-DISPATCH
Hanover’s Tavis Spiller runs toward third base during the Class 4 state semifinals against James Wood on Friday, June 9.
Mike Kropf/TIMES-DISPATCH
Hanover pitcher Nolan Williamson pitches the ball during the Class 4 state semifinals against James Wood on Friday, June 9.
Mike Kropf/TIMES-DISPATCH
Hanover’s Jack Bowles swings at the ball during the Class 4 state semifinals against James Wood on Friday, June 9.
Mike Kropf/TIMES-DISPATCH
Hanover pitcher Brie Wheeler pitches the ball against Louisa during the Class 4 state semifinals on Friday, June 9.
Mike Kropf/TIMES-DISPATCH
Louisa’s Emily Gillespie pitches the ball during the Class 4 state semifinals against Hanover on Friday, June 9.
Mike Kropf/TIMES-DISPATCH
Hanover’s Meghan Deshazo watches the ball as she runs toward third base during the Class 4 state semifinals against Louisa on Friday, June 9.
Mike Kropf/TIMES-DISPATCH
Hanover’s Mackenzie Ryerson cheers on her teammate during the Class 4 state semifinals against Louisa on Friday, June 9.
Mike Kropf/TIMES-DISPATCH
Hanover’s Olivia Gibson is out after sliding toward second base during the Class 4 state semifinals against Louisa on Friday, June 9.
Mike Kropf/TIMES-DISPATCH
Midlothian pitcher Marlee Gaskell delivers a pitch during the Trojans’ loss to Riverside in the Region 5C quarterfinals.
Mike Kropf, TIMES-DISPATCH
Midlothian players celebrate with Kimberly Jones after Jones’ home run gave the Trojans a short-lived lead in the fifth inning of their state quarterfinal loss.
Mike Kropf, TIMES-DISPATCH
Riverside’s Ashley Gabbert celebrates with assistant coach Karen Avvisato behind Midlothian first baseman Lisa Broussard during the Trojans’ state-quarterfinal loss. Riverside advances to play Hickory in the Class 5 semifinals.
Mike Kropf photos, TIMES-DISPATCH
Riverside’s Kaylan Hoehn and Tylor Arnold celebrate during their team's victory in a Region 5C state quarterfinal game.
Mike Kropf, TIMES-DISPATCH
Riverside’s Ashley Gabbert slides into second base during the Region 5C state quarterfinal against Midlothian on Tuesday, June 6.
Mike Kropf/TIMES-DISPATCH
Riverside’s Charlotte Moore swings at the ball during the Region 5C state quarterfinal against Midlothian on Tuesday, June 6.
Mike Kropf/TIMES-DISPATCH
Riverside’s Ashley Gabbert celebrates with assistant coach Karen Avvisato during the Region 5C state quarterfinal against Midlothian on Tuesday, June 6.
Mike Kropf/TIMES-DISPATCH
Midlothian softball players celebrate with Kimberly Jones after her home run during the state quarterfinal matchup against Riverside. Riverside prevailed in extra innings.
Mike Kropf/TIMES-DISPATCH
Riverside’s Kaylan Hoehn and Tylor Arnold celebrate during the Region 5C state quarterfinal against Midlothian on Tuesday, June 6.
Mike Kropf/TIMES-DISPATCH
Riverside’s Kaylie Avvisato runs toward third base during the Region 5C state quarterfinal against Midlothian on Tuesday, June 6.
Mike Kropf/TIMES-DISPATCH
Midlothian’s Kimberly Jones tries to tag Riverside’s Ashley Gabbert out at second base during Tuesday's state quarterfinal game.
Mike Kropf/TIMES-DISPATCH
Midlothian pitcher Marlee Gaskell pitches the ball against Riverside during the state quarterfinal matchup on Tuesday.
Mike Kropf/TIMES-DISPATCH
Midlothian pitcher Marlee Gaskell pitches the ball against Riverside during the Region 5C state quarterfinal on Tuesday, June 6.
Mike Kropf/TIMES-DISPATCH
Midlothian starter Marlee Gaskell delivers a pitch during the Trojans’ Region 5C semifinal victory.
Mike Kropf, TIMES-DISPATCH
Midlothian’s Ellie Mulligan celebrates during the Trojans’ Region 5C semifinal victory over Mills Godwin on Wednesday. Mulligan homered twice and drove in five runs.
Mike Kropf, TIMES-DISPATCH
Mills Godwin’s Luke Smyers delivers a pitch during the Eagles’ victory over Midlothian in the Region 5C semifinals Wednesday.
Mike Kropf, TIMES-DISPATCH
Mills Godwin’s Luke Smyers
Mike Kropf, TIMES-DISPATCH
Midlothian players celebrate their team scoring a run during the Trojans’ Region 5C loss to Mills Godwin on Wednesday.
Mike Kropf, TIMES-DISPATCH
Midlothian players celebrate as Chase Chambers returns home during a Region 5C semifinal game against Mills Godwin on Wednesday.
Mike Kropf/TIMES-DISPATCH
Deep Run’s Alana Collier practices her swing during a Region 5C semifinal game against Clover Hill on Wednesday.
Mike Kropf/TIMES-DISPATCH
Mills Godwin pitcher Hank Piersol pitches the ball during a Region 5C semifinal game against Midlothian on Wednesday.
Mike Kropf/TIMES-DISPATCH
Midlothian right fielder Emma Salzman celebrates during a Region 5C semifinal game against Mills Godwin on Wednesday.
Mike Kropf/TIMES-DISPATCH
Midlothian players celebrate as Chase Chambers returns home during a Region 5C semifinal game against Mills Godwin on Wednesday.
Mike Kropf/TIMES-DISPATCH
Midlothian center fielder Ellie Mulligan celebrates during a Region 5C semifinal game against Mills Godwin on Wednesday.
Mike Kropf/TIMES-DISPATCH
Deep Run’s Alana Collier swings at the ball during a Region 5C semifinal game against Clover Hill on Wednesday.
Mike Kropf/TIMES-DISPATCH
Clover Hill pitcher Angelina Branch pitches the ball against Deep Run during the Region 5C semifinals on Wednesday.
Mike Kropf/TIMES-DISPATCH
Midlothian’s Cooper Meads runs toward third base during a Region 5C semifinal game against Mills Godwin on Wednesday.
Mike Kropf/TIMES-DISPATCH
Deep Run pitcher Hope Tate pitches the ball during a Region 5C semifinal game against Clover Hill on Wednesday.
Mike Kropf/TIMES-DISPATCH
Mills Godwin pitcher Luke Smyers delivers during the Region 5C semifinal against Midlothian on Wednesday.
Mike Kropf/TIMES-DISPATCH
Mills Godwin pitcher Anna Grace Howe pitches the ball against Midlothian during the Region 5C semifinals on Wednesday.
Mike Kropf/TIMES-DISPATCH
Midlothian pitcher Marlee Gaskell pitches the ball against Mills Godwin during the Region 5C semifinals on Wednesday.
Mike Kropf/TIMES-DISPATCH
Midlothian’s Nico Dellicapagni expresses his displeasure with a referee’s call during the Trojans’ loss to Deep Run in the Region 5C semifinals Tuesday night.
Mike Kropf, TIMES-DISPATCH
Douglas Freeman players celebrate after scoring their final goal by Hayden Schwartz in a 3-0 victory over Glen Allen in the Region 5C semifinals Tuesday night. The Mavericks will play Deep Run for the region title Friday night at Mills Godwin High School.
Mike Kropf, TIMES-DISPATCH
Freeman’s Nicholas Gavin and Walker Hogan celebrate after beating Glen Allen in the Region 5C playoffs on Tuesday.
Mike Kropf/TIMES-DISPATCH
Freeman soccer players celebrate after scoring a third goal against Glen Allen during the Region 5C playoffs on Tuesday.
Mike Kropf/TIMES-DISPATCH
Midlothian forward Nico Dellicapagni disagrees with a referee during a Region 5C playoff game against Deep Run on Tuesday.
Mike Kropf/TIMES-DISPATCH
Freeman midfielder Hayden Shwartz drives with the ball against Glen Allen during the Region 5C playoffs on Tuesday.
Mike Kropf/TIMES-DISPATCH
Deep Run’s Jack Shwarz heads the ball during a Region 5C playoff game against Midlothian on Tuesday.
Mike Kropf/TIMES-DISPATCH
Glen Allen’s Riley Irmen and Freeman forward Owen McGuill fight for the ball during the Region 5C playoffs on Tuesday.
Mike Kropf/TIMES-DISPATCH
Freeman forward Arnes Popara and Glen Allen’s Matthew Ross fight for the ball during the Region 5C playoffs on Tuesday.
Mike Kropf/TIMES-DISPATCH
Midlothian forward Jayden King shoots the ball against Deep Run during the Region 5C playoffs on Tuesday.
Mike Kropf/TIMES-DISPATCH
Midlothian’s Landon Locke, left, and Luke McMahon celebrate a goal against Douglas Freeman. Locke scored three times and McMahon twice in the Trojans’ 11-10 win.
Mike Kropf, TIMES-DISPATCH
Midlothian's Landon Locke shields Douglas Freeman's Garrett Suter from the ball during the Region 5C championship game at Glen Allen High School on Thursday.
Mike Kropf, TIMES-DISPATCH
Douglas Freeman attacker Charles Bernhardt is knocked to the turf during the Mavericks’ loss to Midlothian in Thursday’s Region 5C championship game.
Mike Kropf, TIMES-DISPATCH
Freeman midfielder Wit Rader defends the ball during the Region 5C championship game against Midlothian in Glen Allen on Thursday.
Mike Kropf/TIMES-DISPATCH
Midlothian attacker Landon Locke defends the ball from Freeman midfielder Garrett Suter during the Region 5C championship game in Glen Allen on Thursday.
Mike Kropf/TIMES-DISPATCH
Freeman attacker Charles Bernhardt is knocked to the ground during the Region 5C championship game against Midlothian in Glen Allen on Thursday.
Mike Kropf/TIMES-DISPATCH
Freeman attacker Thomas Rader runs with the ball during the Region 5C championship game against Midlothian in Glen Allen on Thursday.
Mike Kropf/TIMES-DISPATCH
Midlothian attacker Landon Locke defends the ball from Freeman midfielder Graham Daly during the Region 5C championship game in Glen Allen on Thursday.
Mike Kropf/TIMES-DISPATCH
Midlothian head lacrosse coach Greg Barnard speaks to a referee during the Region 5C championship game against Freeman in Glen Allen on Thursday.
Mike Kropf/TIMES-DISPATCH
Freeman midfielder Zackary Stewart defends the ball from Midlothian’s Stephen Siegel during the Region 5C championship game in Glen Allen on Thursday.
Mike Kropf/TIMES-DISPATCH
Midlothian attacker Andrew Baker, left, walks toward Landon Locke and Luke McMahon as they celebrate after a goal during the Region 5C championship game against Freeman in Glen Allen on Thursday.
Mike Kropf/TIMES-DISPATCH