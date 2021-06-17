 Skip to main content
Hanover claims 4B softball title on Alyssa Broaddus’ game-winning single
Hanover’s Alyssa Broaddus drove in the game-winning run with a single in the bottom of the seventh as the Hawks won the Class 4, Region B softball championship with a 3-2 victory over visiting Orange on Wednesday.

The victory earned Hanover a spot in Tuesday’s state semifinals. The Hawks will play at the Region A champ.

After Orange tied the game with a pair of runs in the top of the seventh, Jenna Currie’s leadoff double set the stage for Broaddus, who had two hits and two RBIs. Currie knocked in the other run. Julia Mardigian went 2 for 3.

Baseball

Levi Huesman struck out 12 in six shutout innings as Hanover claimed the Class 4, Region B baseball championship and a berth in next week’s state tournament with a 12-0 victory at Dinwiddie on Wednesday.

Huesman allowed four hits and two walks. Marcus Van Alstine finished with two strikeouts. Cannon Peebles went 3 for 4 with two RBIs, and Seth Keller had two hits, drove in three runs and scored three times.

Hanover will play host to the Region A champ, either Menchville or Smithfield, in the state semifinals on Tuesday.

Soccer

Chancellor denied the Patrick Henry boys soccer team a Class 4, Region B championship with a 3-1 victory in the title game Wednesday at Chancellor.

Jonas Lohr scored all three goals for Chancellor, all after a scoreless first half. Gray Gill got Patrick Henry on the board with a little more than 10 minutes remaining.

