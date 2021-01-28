Hanover County schools will continue to play only each other in football, fall sports

Hanover County’s four high schools will continue to compete only against each other in the upcoming seasons for football and fall sports, the school system said in an email sent on Thursday.

That’s the same format Hanover currently is using for basketball and winter sports.

Hanover has four schools in the Virginia High School League: Atlee, Hanover, Mechanicsville and Patrick Henry. All compete in the Capital District.

The VHS rearranged and shortened the seasons this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, with fall sports starting after winter sports. Football teams, which can begin practice on Feb. 4, can play six games.

Football practice is scheduled to start Feb. 4, with first games on Feb. 22. Competition cheer also can start on Feb. 4. Other fall sports – cross country, field hockey, golf and volleyball -- can start practice on Feb. 15.

Chesterfield and Henrico counties have said they are planning to play football and fall sports. The Richmond Public Schools system has said it will not play.

In Hanover, middle school teams will not be allowed to play fall sports, but eighth-graders can try out for high school teams. Teams that qualify can play in the postseason.