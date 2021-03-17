Hanover football building winning culture under first-year coach Sam Rogers

Hanover football is 2-1 in coach Sam Roger's first year at the helm, with all three games against county opponents decided by one score.

The Hawks went 9-4 in 2015, and have since gone 2-8, 2-8, 3-7 and 2-8 in the past four seasons. Historically, the program is a winning one. But it hasn't been the past few years.

Rogers said, in rebuilding that winning culture, consistently playing in close games can prove an invaluable learning experience.

"I think with these guys, it's just learning how to win," Rogers said. "They've heard about the glory days of Hanover and all that stuff. They hadn't experienced it, they'd been used to losing these games. So them finally buying in and understanding how to win is huge."

Against Atlee (1-2) last week, Hanover was up 28-19 in the fourth quarter. The Raiders were running a ground-and-pound, ball control attack, chewing up a lot of clock, and scored with about three minutes to go to make it 28-26. Rogers said his Hawks knew they couldn't afford to give the ball back.

They got the couple first downs they needed, and kneeled to kill the clock from there.

"Man, it was just a ton of fun to lead these guys to beat Atlee for the first time in awhile," Rogers said.