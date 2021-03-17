Hanover football building winning culture under first-year coach Sam Rogers

Hanover football is 2-1 in coach Sam Roger's first year at the helm, with all three games against county opponents decided by one score.
The Hawks went 9-4 in 2015, and have since gone 2-8, 2-8, 3-7 and 2-8 in the past four seasons. Historically, the program is a winning one. But it hasn't been the past few years.
Rogers said, in rebuilding that winning culture, consistently playing in close games can prove an invaluable learning experience.
"I think with these guys, it's just learning how to win," Rogers said. "They've heard about the glory days of Hanover and all that stuff. They hadn't experienced it, they'd been used to losing these games. So them finally buying in and understanding how to win is huge."
Against Atlee (1-2) last week, Hanover was up 28-19 in the fourth quarter. The Raiders were running a ground-and-pound, ball control attack, chewing up a lot of clock, and scored with about three minutes to go to make it 28-26. Rogers said his Hawks knew they couldn't afford to give the ball back.
They got the couple first downs they needed, and kneeled to kill the clock from there.
"Man, it was just a ton of fun to lead these guys to beat Atlee for the first time in awhile," Rogers said.
Hanover beat Mechanicsville (0-3) 20-19 in overtime to begin the season, and lost to a good Patrick Henry (3-0) team 22-14 in Week 2.
Rogers said that hard-fought win over the Mustangs helped get his team over the psychological hump of knowing they can win close games.
"Just them getting that win, winning overtime the way that they did, I think it was just a sigh of relief of 'OK, now we can do this,'" Rogers said.
Personnel wise, Rogers said all of his captains "have done an awesome job of leading." Quarterback Levi Huesman, middle linebacker Jackson Currie, defensive end and tight end Hunter Robins (VMI recruit), lineman Andrew Martin and receiver Chase Flora have been the standouts halfway through.
"I'm really proud of the leaders, because we've had to rely on them a ton," Rogers said, adding that their guidance was particularly valuable in virtual preparation for the season.
"The reason we can still develop this culture is because of our leaders and consistently having these team meetings and helping everyone understand what it means to be a Hanover football player," Rogers said.
Huesman, Flora and wide receiver Emory Farmer have provided most of the offensive production in an up-tempo, spread attack. Rogers said his offense throws a lot of different formations and schemes at its opposition in an effort to "give the elusion of complexity."
"I say elusion because our guys know their roles and can play pretty fast," he said.
Defensively, Currie has led the way. The Hawks would be a base four-down front, two-high safety team were it not for the variance they face from the county's other offenses.
"So it kind of changes based off the week and game plan," Rogers said.
Hanover meets Mechanicsville again on Friday, Rogers said he expects to see some spread RPO game from the Mustangs, and a physical defense.
Playing the same three teams twice in a season is quite unique, Rogers said. The temptation is to throw entirely new looks at the Mustangs, Patriots and Raiders the second time around.
"But for me I don't think that's the thought process. For us, it's got to be 'Let's do what we do well,'" Rogers said.
"It is fun because they're all rivalry games. And the way we have to look at it, man, we're 0-0. Going into the second half of the season, the slate's clean, let's go win the back half."
