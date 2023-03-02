The season started off slow for the Hanover girls basketball team, but coach Dave Butler said that a grueling schedule was lined up to prevent a repeat of last year's state-quarterfinal loss.

"We told the girls that we had purposefully gone out and tried to find and make the hardest schedule we could this year, because last year we were the No. 2 seed and got bounced in the quarterfinals," Butler said. "It was important to us to go out and play some of the best teams in Richmond."

Due to the initial losses, the Hawks ended up drawing the No. 5 seed in the region, but that did not stop them from believing in themselves and what they were capable of.

"I knew we had the potential to get this far," junior guard Emma Slutzah said. "We proved ourselves and we fought hard, we worked hard and did everything that we could to get through each game."

Hanover rose to the challenge and delivered, defeating No. 1 Eastern View in the Region 4B semifinals 70-67.

Slutzah delivered the game-winning basket for the Hawks in overtime.

"I was nervous, but it was a really big moment, and I had to have the confidence in myself that I could make that," she said.

Butler said he was proud of the confidence that the girls played with at Eastern View.

The Hawks dropped the region title game to Matoaca and will face Hampton on Friday at 7 p.m. at Bethel High School in Hampton in the Class 4 quarterfinals.

The region final against was Matoaca was a rematch - the Hawks got the better of the Chiefs in the regular season.

"We were up at halftime, and that was a good feeling, but we knew we had to keep pushing, and we kept pushing until the end," Slutzah said. "It didn't end up going the way we wanted to, but we kept pushing."

Despite the loss, Hanover quickly had to shake it off and get ready for the Crabbers on Friday.

"The loss hurt us, but we knew that we had to keep moving forward and try to focus on the next game, because we are still in it," junior Hali Harris said.

Harris also said that as they move further into the postseason, the team needs to continue to be true to themselves and play their game.

Butler said that mentality is about having confidence and believing they are good.

"We know we're tough, we know that we can run, we know that we can shoot, we know we can defend, we just have to go out there and put it all together," he said. "When you're one of the last eight, there is no ifs, ands, or buts, you just to go out and do it."

REGION 4B FINAL (MONDAY)

Matoaca girls basketball coach Kim Pond told her team at halftime that when they won, it was going to be an awesome story to tell.

Down 37-23 at the intermission of Monday's Region 4B championship against Hanover, the homestanding Warriors, who lost to the Hawks 46-33 in their first game of the season on Nov. 28, authored something for the ages.

"I could tell the shift in them, they really believed they could do it," Pond said after her Warriors erupted for a 50-point second half, far and away their highest-scoring half of the season, to storm back and win the program's first region title in 23 years 73-59.

"It's pretty incredible. To come back on a solid team like that was truly amazing."

When asked what flipped the switch at halftime, Pond said her message largely stuck to the basics.

"We just tried to make them believe they could do this and that they belonged here in this tournament," Pond said.

"They're competitors. They just wanted it bad."

Hanover put up 18 points before the home team got on the board in the first quarter. The Hawks were led by junior Emma Slutzah with 13 points and junior Hali Harris, who scored 12.

"Hanover, they're such a great team, they have size, they're well-coached," Pond said. "We knew that was going to be a tough feat for us to come back into that game. Just amazing fight that our kids showed.

"This team is leaving its mark at Matoaca."

Warriors senior guard Kiana Brown led the way with a career-high 29 points, including 12-of-12 shooting from the free throw line in the fourth quarter and five 3-pointers, four of them in the second half.

Senior forward Allyson Booth scored 17 and proved a pivotal rebounding presence. Junior guard Faith Brown finished with 10 points, as did sophomore wing Sydney Richardson.

"All five of our starters, they really work well as a team, it was a true team effort tonight," Pond said.

The entire team has made this work, the fact that they've really pulled together is what's allowed this to happen."

Matoaca will play Region 4A runner-up King's Fork (Suffolk) in the Class 4 quarterfinals Friday at 7 p.m. in a game hosted by L.C. Bird.