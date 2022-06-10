Hanover hangs tight, beating Halifax 4-2 for spot in Class 4 state title game

FREDERICKSBURG – There was no panic. None. Zero. Zilch.

So what if tension was thick in the air?

So what if a return trip to the Class 4 state championship softball game for Hanover High rode on Julia Cuozzo’s every pitch?

So what if the plucky Halifax County Comets, who had never led in their Class 4 state semifinal matchup Friday at Riverbend High but were on a serious roll, had the winning run at the plate?

“I couldn’t get nervous,” said Cuozzo, a junior right-hander, following the Hawks’ 4-2 victory that propelled them into Saturday’s 11 a.m. title game against Tuscarora.

“My job was to just throw the ball. I had to remember that my team had my back.”

They did, big time.

The Comets’ Jadyn Harlow led off the bottom of the seventh with an apparent bloop single to right, but Emma Slutzah fielded it on one hop and fired to Lillian Parrish at first to beat Harlow by a half-step.

Lynia Reed followed with a single through the left side, then moved to second when Emma Payne beat out an infield dribbler.

After Cuozzo forced Madison Watkins to pop up to Alexis Currie at short, leadoff hitter Kamyria Woody-Giggetts drilled a sharp shot up the middle.

With both runners on the move, center fielder Kaileigh Byars fielded the ball on one hop, then threw a strike to catcher Jenna Currie, who tagged a sliding Reed at the plate to end the game.

“I throw every day during practice, and I just trusted my preparation,” said Byars, a freshman, who also nailed a runner at the plate in the first inning. “Honestly, before this year, my throwing wasn’t great. I’d been working on it really hard. I’m just glad it showed up on the field.”

The Hawks scored twice in the top of the first. With two outs, Jenna Currie reached first when she was hit by a pitch. Meghan DeShazo, who entered as a courtesy runner, scored when Reagan Hill smacked a double to right. Hill then raced home on McKenzie Parrish’s single to short right.

After the Comets’ scored a run in the first, Cuozzo shut them down until they pushed across their second run in the bottom of the sixth.

Cuozzo, the Region 4B player of the year who entered the game with a 0.90 earned run average, struck out seven, allowed four hits, walked only one and retired 13 straight through the middle innings.

“My drop ball was the only pitch I threw through the whole game,” Cuozzo said. “They were swinging over top of it. Then, they just made adjustments and threw their bat at it, and it went places.”

Cuozzo helped her own cause in the fourth when, after Melissa Acors reached first on an infield error, she drilled a letters-high Madison Barnes fastball over the left-field wall.

Now, it’s on to the state finals, where Hanover lost to Amherst County 2-0 a year ago.

“That was a tough loss,” Cuozzo said. “This is our year to get it right.”

Hanover…………200 200 0 – 4 5 1

Halifax County..100 001 0 – 2 4 1

Cuozzo and J. Currie. Barnes and Harlow.

W- Cuozzo

L- Barnes