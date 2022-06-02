Hanover pitching halts Monacan Cinderella run in Region 4B baseball final

In 22 games, the pitching staff of Hanover baseball has given up five runs or more just four times.

On Wednesday night in the Class 4, Region B Championship against surprise finalist Monacan, the “army” led the way once again.

Cannon Peebles got the start, striking out six of the first seven batters he faced, combining with Marcus Van Alstine and Seth Keller on a two-hit shutout as the Hawks repeated as region champions with a 4-0 victory. In three tournament games, Hanover did not allow a run.

At the plate, the deep senior class, with standouts going everywhere from Boston College and North Carolina State to Old Dominion and VMI, led the way. Brett Alvis, a Mount St. Mary’s recruit, had two hits and two RBIs, one coming on a double that trickled down the right field line during a three-run fourth inning.

“I kind of missed it a little bit, but got a good enough swing on it to get it down the line,” Alvis said. “I’m not a fast guy, so I honestly wasn’t running until I saw my coach running out saying ‘get on two!,’ so I thought, ‘All right.’ ”

The inning began with a Wade Shepherd bunt single, followed by two stolen bases. One out later, Shepherd scored when Keller’s sharp grounder was bobbled by Monacan. Keller reached second on a fielder’s choice, then plated on the Alvis double.

Alvis took third base on a passed ball, then scored when Cole Elrod singled deep in the hole at shortstop to make it 4-0.

Monacan (12-12), which came into the tourney as the No. 10 seed, having to win games at Varina, at King George and the night before at Mechanicsville to make the final, allowed just seven Hanover hits behind senior Ashton Lasky, who threw 51 strikes in 79 pitches.

But the Chiefs offense struggled, managing just a single in both the fifth and sixth innings, never getting a runner past second base. Monacan head coach Bryan Miltenberger knew the assignment on this night was tough, but was thrilled with the attitude and effort of his squad.

“We tell them, the postseason is the best time to play,” Miltenberger said. “The sign of a good team, a successful team is practicing or playing on Memorial Day. The resiliency of the kids has been awesome.”

The Chiefs proved they can play with the best teams in their region, and their Cinderella story is not over. Monacan will travel to the Class 4, Region A champion for a state quarterfinal on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Hanover (20-2) returns to the familiar position of hosting a state quarterfinal, as the Region 4A runner-up will travel west from Tidewater on Tuesday.

This team, looking for its fourth state championship but first since 2016, isn’t overlooking anything during this journey, especially the senior class, so hungry for the ultimate prize.