Hanover rolls past Atlee in an early-season boys basketball rivalry matchup

After a year of not having a true home-court advantage due to COVID-19, students and supporters made up for the lost time Friday night as Hanover hosted county rival Atlee.
Hanover leaned on the fans and a third quarter surge to defeat the Raiders, 60-38 in an environment coach Rob Rice described as “an almost Duke-North Carolina.”
“It’s good to have people back in the gym,” said Rice. “Lots of built up energy with all of our kids waiting for this game.”
The story of the night was the Hawks’ ability to force turnovers. Hanover forced six early turnovers to start the game, helping them to a 16-7 lead to end the first quarter.
This was a sign of things to come as the Raiders finished the game having turned the ball over 20 times.
Rice emphasized how “poised” and “well coached” the Raiders were. He said he wanted Hanover to dictate the pace of the game coming in.
“Credit to our kids for preparation, they listened all week, they followed the game plan to perfection,” said Rice.
Going into halftime, Hanover held a slim, 23-19 lead. The Hawks opened the third quarter with a 9-2 run, extending their lead to 11 points. They went on to outscore Atlee 20-6 in the quarter, a pivotal point in the game.
They were led in the quarter by senior guard Charles Rohr. Rohr scored 14 of his 24 points in the quarter, connecting on three triples to help fuel the hot start to the half. Rohr gave all the credit to his teammates, Rice, and the adjustments made at halftime.
“They came out in a zone we didn’t see a whole lot during the film,” said Rohr. “We just ... didn't force and we came up big.”
Along with Rohr’s 24 points, Junior guard Beau Sahnow finished with eight points and Senior Owen Deshazo chipped in with seven points. Atlee was led offensively by Senior Forward Rival Axselle and Senior Forward Josh Turpin. Axselle finished with 10 points and Turpin scored nine points.
The Hawks improve to 3-1 on the young season and prepare to take on Varina at home Tuesday night. Rice said the team has bigger goals still in front of it.
“We look at this as like a book, and that’s chapter four for us," Rice said of the rivalry win. “We take it chapter by chapter.”
Hanover 16 7 20 17 - 60
Atlee 7 12 6 13 - 38
Hanover: Beau Sahnow 8, Charles Rohr 24, William Hopkins Jr. 6, William Krickovic 6, Owen Deshazo 7, William Patrick 5, Colin Hufner 2, James Pierce 2