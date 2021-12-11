Hanover rolls past Atlee in an early-season boys basketball rivalry matchup

After a year of not having a true home-court advantage due to COVID-19, students and supporters made up for the lost time Friday night as Hanover hosted county rival Atlee.

Hanover leaned on the fans and a third quarter surge to defeat the Raiders, 60-38 in an environment coach Rob Rice described as “an almost Duke-North Carolina.”

“It’s good to have people back in the gym,” said Rice. “Lots of built up energy with all of our kids waiting for this game.”

The story of the night was the Hawks’ ability to force turnovers. Hanover forced six early turnovers to start the game, helping them to a 16-7 lead to end the first quarter.

This was a sign of things to come as the Raiders finished the game having turned the ball over 20 times.

Rice emphasized how “poised” and “well coached” the Raiders were. He said he wanted Hanover to dictate the pace of the game coming in.

“Credit to our kids for preparation, they listened all week, they followed the game plan to perfection,” said Rice.