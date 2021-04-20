 Skip to main content
Hanover’s Andrew Wilkinson wins Class 4 state golf title
Hanover’s Andrew Wilkinson shot a 1-under 71 to claim the Class 4 state golf championship Monday at Glenrochie Country Club in Abingdon.

Wilkinson carded a birdie on the front nine and another birdie on 11. He recovered from a bogey on 12 and a double bogey on 13 with birdies on 15 and 18 to finish one shot ahead of a trio of golfers.

Jamestown won the team competition with 304. Monacan finished fourth with 331. Monacan’s Quint Dingledine had a 78 to finish ninth, and teammate Brayden Latham tied for 12th with an 80.

Class 5

Mills Godwin’s Charlie Kennedy finished in a three-way tie for second with a 4-under 68 at Williamsburg National Golf Club.

Bayside’s Amber Mackiewicz took first with a 6-under 66.

Riverside won the team title with a 2-under 286. Deep Run tied with Bayside for second at 303. Deep Run had won five consecutive titles, and six of seven, with a runner-up finish to Godwin in 2014.

Deep Run’s Trent Sveum was fifth with a 2-under 70. Glen Allen’s Steele Vantre was seventh with a 73, and Deep Run’s Ethan Snow tied for 10th with a 75.

Class 6

James River’s Nick Owen tied for 13th with a 3-over 75, and teammate Duncan Andres tied for 15th with a 76 at Williamsburg National Golf Club.

Class 2

King William finished third with 355 at the River Course at Virginia Tech. King William’s Jonah Ibanez tied for 14th with an 84.

