Hanover schools to start playing winter sports Jan. 4; Prep League, LIS delayed until January

Hanover County Public Schools gave the OK to start high school winter sports on Jan. 4, but its schools will only compete against each other during the shortened regular season.
Meanwhile, the Prep League and the League of Independent Schools announced that they won’t make a decision on playing until January. The leagues comprise 11 boy and girls private schools across the state, including several in the Richmond area.
Hanover has four schools in the Virginia High School League: Atlee, Hanover, Mechanicsville and Patrick Henry. All are in the Capital District, which has no other schools playing winter sports because of the pandemic.
The school system suspended all practices and conditioning on Dec. 7. Those remain shut down until Jan. 4, according to a release on Wednesday.
Middle schools sports will not be allowed to play, but eighth-graders can try out for high school teams. Teams that qualify for the postseason can play.
The VHSL is limiting boys and girls basketball teams to 14 games between Dec. 21 and Feb. 8. Hanover activities director Bob Bollander said with tryouts/practices starting on Jan. 4, the earliest game for county schools would be Jan. 13.
“We understand the importance of sports and other extracurricular activities to our students’ well-being beyond the playing field and believe this decision to offer a limited season allows us to continue offering a holistic education in these uncertain times,” the release said.
“Nevertheless, we remain concerned about the increase in the number of COVID-19 cases reported recently in our county and school division. We will continue to monitor this closely and make any decisions regarding sports or our daily operations that may be necessary. In order to ensure a successful sports season, we need every person in our community to stay vigilant in mitigating the spread of COVID-19."
Area schools Collegiate, Trinity Episcopal, St. Christopher’s, Saint Gertrude, St. Catherine’s and Veritas are members of the Prep League and LIS. Boys teams compete in the Prep League; girls teams compete in the LIS.
“Many member schools have begun winter activities under heightened protocols and sport modifications,” the leagues said in a joint statement. “With a shift to indoor spaces, cases on the rise, and the holiday season upon us, the Leagues have decided to postpone a decision on winter interscholastic competition until January. The LIS & VPL are unique in its composition with a range of school structures, geographic locations, and community needs. As such, we will seek to align collectively when possible in regards to competitions and seasonal logistics moving forward. Member schools agree, however, that individual community circumstances may preclude members from fully participating in any league plan.”
School systems in Henrico County and the City of Richmond have decided their teams will not play winter sports.
