Hanover schools to start playing winter sports Jan. 4; Prep League, LIS delayed until January

Hanover County Public Schools gave the OK to start high school winter sports on Jan. 4, but its schools will only compete against each other during the shortened regular season.

Meanwhile, the Prep League and the League of Independent Schools announced that they won’t make a decision on playing until January. The leagues comprise 11 boy and girls private schools across the state, including several in the Richmond area.

Hanover has four schools in the Virginia High School League: Atlee, Hanover, Mechanicsville and Patrick Henry. All are in the Capital District, which has no other schools playing winter sports because of the pandemic.

The school system suspended all practices and conditioning on Dec. 7. Those remain shut down until Jan. 4, according to a release on Wednesday.

Middle schools sports will not be allowed to play, but eighth-graders can try out for high school teams. Teams that qualify for the postseason can play.

The VHSL is limiting boys and girls basketball teams to 14 games between Dec. 21 and Feb. 8. Hanover activities director Bob Bollander said with tryouts/practices starting on Jan. 4, the earliest game for county schools would be Jan. 13.