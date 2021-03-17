 Skip to main content
Hanover schools will continue to play only each other in spring sports
Hanover schools will continue to play only each other in spring sports

Greenbrier Christian at Hanover baseball: Tyler Kane

Hanover baseball coach Tyler Kane watches as Sam Lipscombe (5) steps up to the plate in the Hawks’ 5-0 victory over visiting Fredericksburg Christian on Thursday, April 4, 2019.

 Dave Lawrence / Mechanicsville Local

Hanover County’s four high schools will continue to compete only against each other in spring sports during the regular season, the school system said on its website on Wednesday.

Hanover has used that format in winter and fall sports.

If teams from Atlee, Hanover, Mechanicsville or Patrick Henry qualify for the postseason, they are allowed to play.

Middle school teams will not be allowed to play spring sports, but eighth-graders can try out for high school teams.

Spring sports teams in the Virginia High School League can begin practice on April 12.

