Hanover softball claims first state title since 2006 behind Cuozzo, Hill, Parrish

FREDERICKSBURG – Through the spring of 2022, no one – repeat, no one – had found a solution for the pitching mastery of Tuscarora’s Lindsey Mullen.

Saturday in the Class 4 championship softball game, the Hanover Hawks finally did. Not by much, though, but by enough.

By manufacturing a lone run in the top of the seventh inning, then rebounding from two infield errors in the Huskies’ last at-bat, the Hawks won 1-0 to claim the title that eluded them a year ago when they fell to Amherst 2-0.

“We knew we were up against a tough pitcher,” said Hawks’ coach Tommy Evans of Mullen, a University of Louisville commit who entered the game with a 19-0 record, 0.21 earned run average, and 212 strikeouts through 100 innings.

“We knew Tuscarora was a real good team. We knew we’d have to scratch out some runs.”

Then, as he watched his squad and the Hawks’ faithful celebrate on the Riverbend High School diamond, he smiled, motioned in their direction, and added, “I’ll tell you what, man. These girls worked so hard. They’re amazing. They earned it.”

Mullen, a crafty, hard-throwing righthander who had yielded only three runs, 22 hits, and 14 walks all year, stymied Hanover through six innings, striking out eight and allowing only three baserunners.

With one out in the top of the seventh, Reagan Hill reached base on an infield error and moved to second when Lilly Parrish stroked a single to center.

After Mullen recorded her ninth strikeout, Julia Cuozzo drilled a high, 3-2 fastball into centerfield as Hill streaked home with what became the winning run.

“I freaked out a little bit,” Hill said of her mindset when she realized she was the potential deciding run in a uber-tense, winner-take-all moment. “Then I calmed down and realized my girls had my back.

“Lilly got me to second and then we got two outs and I’m like, I’m rolling as soon as this ball’s hit.

“Then, Cuozzo hit that ball up the middle, and I was just thinking, score, score, score, score all the way.”

Dramatic as the moment was, the true drama was yet to come.

With the Hawks, now winners of 22 straight, up on the previously undefeated Huskies, Cuozzo, a junior righthander, retired Olivia Bruns on a grounder to second, but consecutive infield miscues placed Mary Hackman on first and Audrey Stelle on second with one out.

Evans, unflappable as always, then called time and assembled his players at the pitcher’s circle.

“Look, we’ve been good all year,’” he told them. “We’ve proved we’re the best team on this field. Let’s just finish the job.”

The Hawks did, with aplomb.

Shortstop Alexis Currie fielded Norfolk State recruit Lisa Zorb’s grounder and tossed to Olivia Gibson at second base to catch Hackman for the second out.

Then, with runners on the corners, Cuozzo forced Katie Scheivert to ground to Bri Michaels at third, and her laser-strike to Parrish at first delivered the Hawks their state title.

“I just remembered that we had a lead,” said Cuozzo, the 4B player of the year by dint of her pitching and hitting excellence. “It was my job to keep my team calm.”

Against a squad that had recorded 17 shutouts, outscored opponents 200-13, and batted a composite .364, Cuozzo allowed just two hits, struck out four, and used her nasty drop ball and mid-60s fastball to force the Huskies to hit the ball mostly on the ground.

Mullens, who faced only 25 batters in seven innings, finished with 10 strikeouts.

“That was a tough puzzle to solve,” said Evans of neutralizing Mullen’s prowess. “We just tried to concentrate on putting the ball in play. We have hitters who’ve seen high-level pitching. They know how to make things happen. That’s what they did.”

Hanover…………000 000 1 - 1 4 2

Tuscarora………000 000 0 – 0 2 1

Cuozzo and J. Currie; Mullen and Koerner.

W – Cuozzo

L – Mullen