Hanover softball team falls in extra innings in Class 4 title game

On the night, the Hawks stranded seven runners and had an eighth thrown out to end the third inning trying to advance to third base on a bunt.

Cuozzo and McNerney matched each other pitch for pitch, combining for 27 strikeouts. Cuozzo ended the night with 17, only allowing three hits, while McNerney surrendered just two: an Alyssa Broaddus single in the third, and a double from Beanie Acors to lead off the fifth.

Cuozzo’s final strikeout opened the eighth. Afterwards, it was the Hanover defense which failed the Hawks. Three errors, including a wide throw to first on what would have been the final out with runners on base for Amherst, and a wild pitch allowed two Lancers to score.

In the Hanover eighth, Pastore reached on catcher’s interference with two outs, and Parris walked. But on the first pitch to Reagan Hill, McNerney induced a pop out to third baseman Sienna Fielder to end the Hawks’ dream of their first state championship since 2006.

The mistakes down the stretch will not define the team according to Rohr. Hanover loses three starters to graduation in Pastore, shortstop Julia Mardigian and Broaddus, who drove in the winning run in the Class 4, Region B title game against Orange County last week. Cuozzo will lead the rest of the Hawks into what is hoped to be a normal season in 2022.