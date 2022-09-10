Hanover staves off Matoaca rally behind big days from Sahnow, Seelmann, Madden

The rally was coming.

Sam Rogers knew. His Hanover Hawks knew.

Their 20-0 late third-quarter lead over visiting Matoaca Friday seemed comfortable enough. But the Warriors, they figured, were far too talented and tough to go easily into the clear, cool night without putting up a whale of a fight.

The fight came, of course. Rogers' guys were ready as he expected them to be, and when the clock ticked to zero, they and the Hanover faithful exulted in a well-earned 23-14 victory.

"Opportunities presented themselves, and we were able to capitalize on them," said Rogers, the Hawks' head coach, referencing his squad's fast-out-of-the-box start. "That was awesome.

"A great team like Matoaca's going to give an awesome punch. What I'm most proud of was that we were able to respond."

Hanover (2-0) converted two costly first-period mistakes into touchdowns, seized the momentum, and held the Warriors (2-1) at bay throughout most of the way.

Deonte Harris recovered a pooched kickoff on the Matoaca 32 to open the game, and seven plays later Hawks' quarterback Beau Sahnow connected with Malachi Madden for a 4-yard touchdown.

On the third snap of the Warriors' first series, Grady Fahed forced a fumble, William Webb recovered, and on the Hawks' first play, Sahnow teamed with Cole Elrod for a 41-yard touchdown.

A Sahnow-to-Clement Schraa pass for the points-after put Hanover up 14-0 at 7:36 of the first quarter.

"That quick start set the tone," said Sahnow, a 5-8, 155-pound senior. "Our offensive line executed everything. Receivers did everything."

The Hawks' defense did its part as well. An interception by Madden and fumble recovery by Fahed ended two other first-half drives, and the home team opened the second with a foray into Matoaca territory that ended with a 12-yard touchdown run by Peyton Seelmann.

A 6-1, 205-pound junior, Seelmann rushed 18 times for 118 yards. Sahnow carried 23 times for 107.

"The O-line just went out there and blocked," Seelmann said. "I just got the ball and ran. All the preparation we've done since February when we started working outﾅwe've just got a bunch of dogs in there. We're tough."

Then came the punch.

Though the Hawks held Matoaca to just 11 rushing yards, they had less success containing quarterback Ryley Justus, who completed 13-of-24 passes for 169 yards and two touchdowns.

The first, a 29-yard strike to Bryce Yates, came at 3:00 of the third quarter and ended an eight-play, 64-yard drive. The second, 19 yards to Dillon Newton-Short, came 9:05 from the end. Jon Gates' second PAT cut the Warriors deficit to 20-14.

"We had a great game plan," said Fahed, a 6-3, 170-pound senior inside linebacker in the Hawks' multi-faceted defensive scheme. "It didn't really matter what they did. We just stuck to the plan.

"All the success you see on the field didn't come easy. It came from a lot of hard work and preparation."

Hanover answered Matoaca with a time-consuming 14-play, 75-yard drive that included two key third-down conversions and ended when Seelmann drilled a 20-yard field goal out of Sahnow's hold 3:00 from the end, then shut down the Warriors' final drive at their 44.

"Yeah, we took the punch," Fahed said. "I just thought back to practice when we took the punch from the heat, the weather, and exhaustion. We have this thing: Focus on your key, and physical finish. That's what we did, and we came out with the W."

BOX SCORE

Matoaca 0 0 7 7 -- 14

Hanover 14 0 6 3 -- 23

Han - Madden 4 pass from Sahnow (kick failed)

Han - Elrod 41 pass from Sahnow (Schraa pass from Sahnow)

Han - Seelman 12 run (run failed)

Mat - Yates 29 pass from Justus (Gates kick)

Mat - Newton-Short 19 pass from Justus (Gates kick)

Han - FG Seelman 20

RUSHING

Mat - Clanton 9 carries, 40 yards, Williams 11-1, Justus 3-minus 23, Team 1-minus 6; Han - Seelmann 18-118, Sahnow 23-107, Madden 2-5, Elrod 1-0, Team 1-minus 19.

PASSING

Mat - Justus 13 completions, 24 attempts, 1 interception, 169 yards; Han - Sahnow 4-13-0-52

RECEIVING