Hanover strolls to Class 4 baseball state title game with easy win over Menchville

By the time the season started, the Hanover High baseball team already had players committed to such Division I college programs as Coastal Carolina, Old Dominion, James Madison, VMI and Boston College.
Several had little, or no, varsity high school experience.
That potential seems to have developed into the formidable group you’d expect with a little bit of experience.
Hanover had only four hits in Tuesday night’s Class 4 semifinals at Hanover. It didn’t need many, strolling into the state championship game with eight walks, three hit batsmen and two errors to back four shutout innings from right-hander Seth Keller in a 10-0 victory over Menchville (Newport News). The game ended after the top of the fifth because of the 10-run rule.
The Region B champion Hawks, who won state titles in 2013, ’14 and ’16, will play for another crown on Saturday when they play either Region C champ Broad Run or Region D champ Halifax County.
“We have a lot of talented players,” Hanover coach Tyler Kane said. “This year hasn’t been rainbows and unicorns. ... A lot of these kids, even though they are Division I commits, haven’t played a year of varsity … and seen the solid arms that are in the Richmond area. Early on we were just trying to get them more at-bats and more experience in big-time spots.”
Kane’s starting lineup was juniors and sophomore Nolan Williamson (two-run single in the first inning) on Tuesday. They weren’t able to get in a year of experience last season after the VHSL shut down spring sports because of the pandemic.
Hanover (13-2), playing only against the three other Hanover County schools during the regular season, was toughened by competition from Mechanicsville and Atlee. The Hawks’ two losses (3-0 to Mechanicsville and 3-1 to Atlee) came in the final five games.
They beat Courtland 5-1 and Dinwiddie 12-0 in the region playoffs.
“I think we just needed to forget about the commit-type thing,” said Keller, a junior who has pledged to Old Dominion along with junior catcher Cannon Peebles.
Keller said he was “flying out a little” during his delivery and was erratic at times Tuesday, but he got strikeouts when it counted. He fanned nine in four innings, allowing just two hits, with a walk and two hit batsmen.
“He’s 88 to 91 miles an hour, and when he’s throwing his breaking ball for strikes, he’s a really tough pitcher,” Kane said. “He is another really good arm in the Richmond area.”
Keller started at Patrick Henry as a freshman and transferred this year to Hanover. He and his teammates needed Fitbits to count all their steps walking around the bases.
Keller was hit by a pitch, walked and singled. Menchville starter Zach Davis hit the first three Hawks he faced before Williamson singled in two runs. A throwing error on a stolen base made it 3-0.
Hanover used five walks, a two-out throwing error and Owen Deshazo’s two-run double to score five runs in the second inning.
Brett Alvis walked and singled in a run, and Ryan Cowell and Chase Flora each walked twice.
“We’ve been preaching walks, hit by pitches, hard balls on the ground, whatever it takes to not give up free outs,” said Kane, who said his team was “swinging at a lot of junk” early in the season.
“Our guys executed flawlessly. We’re proud of them for not making the game bigger than what it was, which was just the next game.”
Menchville 000 00 -- 0
Hanover 351 1x -- 10
