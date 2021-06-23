Hanover strolls to Class 4 baseball state title game with easy win over Menchville

Kane’s starting lineup was juniors and sophomore Nolan Williamson (two-run single in the first inning) on Tuesday. They weren’t able to get in a year of experience last season after the VHSL shut down spring sports because of the pandemic.

Hanover (13-2), playing only against the three other Hanover County schools during the regular season, was toughened by competition from Mechanicsville and Atlee. The Hawks’ two losses (3-0 to Mechanicsville and 3-1 to Atlee) came in the final five games.

They beat Courtland 5-1 and Dinwiddie 12-0 in the region playoffs.

“I think we just needed to forget about the commit-type thing,” said Keller, a junior who has pledged to Old Dominion along with junior catcher Cannon Peebles.

Keller said he was “flying out a little” during his delivery and was erratic at times Tuesday, but he got strikeouts when it counted. He fanned nine in four innings, allowing just two hits, with a walk and two hit batsmen.

“He’s 88 to 91 miles an hour, and when he’s throwing his breaking ball for strikes, he’s a really tough pitcher,” Kane said. “He is another really good arm in the Richmond area.”