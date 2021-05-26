Hanover's Alli Crytser and Douglas Freeman's Brett Bishop are the All-Metro runners of the year

One is following in the footsteps of her older sister, while the other outpaces his elder brother.
At the end of an abbreviated season, two Richmond runners stood out from the rest — Hanover sophomore Alli Crytser and Douglas Freeman junior Brett Bishop are this year’s Times-Dispatch All-Metro cross country runners of the year.
Both took advantage of time away from their teams during the pandemic to train harder than ever, and have been inspired by older siblings who ran before them.
Crytser ran an 18:55 at the Class 4 meet to finish second, and repeated as the Region 4B champion with a 17:59.9. She started running in sixth grade, inspired by her older sister Rachel, now a freshman runner at the Air Force Academy.
“We’re very close,” the younger Crytser said of her relationship with her sister, who also went to Hanover. “I’ve always been trying to chase down those times.”
Alli has already beaten Rachel’s high school times in the mile, two mile and five mile. But she’s still trying to chase down her older sister’s elusive steeplechase mark. The pair routinely ran together before Rachel went off to college.
After Crytser realized she wouldn’t have an outdoor season last spring because of the pandemic, it began a somewhat lonely time for her in terms of training. She missed competing with and spending time around her teammates, so she’s cherished the opportunity to do just that in 2021 after a 2020 that was largely devoid of races.
“Because of COVID, there was so much struggling to find races and we didn’t really know what kind of season we’d have. We’ve just been having to find every race we can do,” Crytser said, adding that she wasn’t sure what to expect from herself going into the season.
“But I’m happy now that we’re getting to go to more races with everyone.”
She felt mixed emotions upon finishing second at states. On one hand, she was glad she’s raced well. But Crytser wanted that state title, and finished just six seconds behind the winner on a challenging course.
“It would always be nice to have the win,” she said with a laugh. “But I’m still happy with my second place, that was a great race.”
Taking inspiration from his older brother, Shane, Bishop began running in seventh grade at Tuckahoe Middle School, initially on relay teams until realizing distance running was his “calling.”
He ran indoor and outdoor track, progressively getting better through 10th grade. But he didn’t really commit to cross country until joining the running program at Endorphin Fitness in Tuckahoe a little less than a year ago.
There, founder and director Michael Harlow put Bishop on a rigorous six-day training regimen. Bishop went from running 15 to 20 miles over five days a week to about 45 over six days during the leaner months of the pandemic.
“I think that’s what set me up for this year,” Bishop said. “Physically, I could handle it, but it’s mentally exhausting.”
The hard work certainly seems to have paid off — Bishop finished fourth at the 5B meet with a 16:26.1, then won the state meet in 16:22.
The Class 4, 5 and 6 meets were held at Oatlands Plantation in Leesburg. Crytser and Bishop both said it was one of the hilliest courses they’d ever seen, and Bishop was able to use that to his advantage.
He came into the race hoping for a Top 10 finish, not really believing he had a chance to win. He’d started too fast at the regional meet, then didn’t have enough kick at the end. So at states, he hung back for the first mile, then made his move in the hillier second mile.
“You could really tell in that second mile who was stronger, that’s when it really separated,” he said, likening the first steep hill to running up a wall.
Bishop separated himself from the pack and had enough kick in the last 100 meters to win by 11 seconds, holding up ones with his fingers as he crossed the finish line.
“I was about 40 meters away when I started smiling,” he said with a laugh. “I felt pretty good going through the line.”
