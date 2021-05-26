Hanover's Alli Crytser and Douglas Freeman's Brett Bishop are the All-Metro runners of the year

One is following in the footsteps of her older sister, while the other outpaces his elder brother.

At the end of an abbreviated season, two Richmond runners stood out from the rest — Hanover sophomore Alli Crytser and Douglas Freeman junior Brett Bishop are this year’s Times-Dispatch All-Metro cross country runners of the year.

Both took advantage of time away from their teams during the pandemic to train harder than ever, and have been inspired by older siblings who ran before them.

Crytser ran an 18:55 at the Class 4 meet to finish second, and repeated as the Region 4B champion with a 17:59.9. She started running in sixth grade, inspired by her older sister Rachel, now a freshman runner at the Air Force Academy.

“We’re very close,” the younger Crytser said of her relationship with her sister, who also went to Hanover. “I’ve always been trying to chase down those times.”

Alli has already beaten Rachel’s high school times in the mile, two mile and five mile. But she’s still trying to chase down her older sister’s elusive steeplechase mark. The pair routinely ran together before Rachel went off to college.