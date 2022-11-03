Hanover's Cole Elrod is the 804 Varsity 🏈 player of the week

Each week, 804 Varsity posts a player of the week poll on Saturday evening, with voting open until 9 a.m. on Tuesday.

804 Varsity player of the week voting for Week 10

Cole Elrod, Hanover: 1,185

Trey Grant, Trinity Episcopal: 872

Camden Hunt, Hopewell: 577

Tray Bagby, Monacan: 551

Kenyez Mungro Johnson, Colonial Heights: 400

Ethan Minter, Thomas Dale: 376

Tae’mon Brown, Varina: 372

Henry Omohundro, St. Christopher’s: 322

Keyshawn Claiborne, Cosby: 29

Meet Hanover's Cole Elrod

By the numbers: A versatile offensive weapon who's played all over the field for the Hawks, Elrod carried 15 times for 109 yards and a touchdown, completed 5 of 7 pass attempts for 93 yards and a TD, and caught six passes for 117 yards and another score to complete the touchdown triple crown in a 48-27 victory over Henrico. He also notched rushing, receiving and passing TDs in the first game of the season, Hanover's 55-6 win over Monacan.

On his rushing TD and the Hawks offensive line: "We had a good drive going, got the ball down to the 5-yard line. They called my number, I got the ball and ran behind my O-line, they created a hole for me and I was able to punch it in. ... Our whole O-line has done a really good job this year. I have to give it to all five of them, they've all been leading each other and been able to push our team forward and make us all better."

On his utilization alongside fellow versatile weapon Beau Sahnow, who's also active in the passing, rushing and receiving games: "We have different packages for each other. Some, I'll be at running back and receiver and he'll be at quarterback, and vice versa. It's been great to be able to have Beau step in and play the quarterback position and also to use him as a receiver as well. It's been really cool to float back and forth, he's been doing a great job himself playing both positions as well."

Sahnow completed 9 of 19 pass attempts for 137 yards and a touchdown, carried 19 times for 107 yards and four touchdowns, and added three receptions for 66 yards against Henrico.

Favorite moment from this season so far: A 23-14 win over Matoaca in Week 2. "That was a tough game for us last year. Our focus this offseason was getting better, doing the little things and I think that game showed how we grew from last year to this year and it was really exciting to see the growth."

On his biggest mentors: His dad, Joe Elrod, who played in high school and college. "He set the tone about how to play football the right way, work hard and be a great leader, I've always looked up to him and how he played the game." His coaches as well, namely head coach and former NFL player Sam Rogers.

On his athletic lineage: Father played football at the University of Richmond. Uncle played baseball in college. Brother played football at Hanover. He's got a few cousins that play as well. "It's a whole family ordeal, everybody in the family plays football." Cole has also played baseball and basketball in the past.

Favorite football memory: His receiving touchdown against Henrico just last week, a Hail Mary from Sahnow at the end of the first half, about 40 to 50 yards, a jump ball among lots of bodies in the end zone.

Favorite teammate: Grady Fahed and Rock Schraa, both of whom he's played with since childhood.

On the Hawks biggest standouts on the defensive side: "Grady (Fahed) for sure, he's one of the leaders at the linebacker position. Zach Tyler as well, as a junior he's been stepping up into a big role. And Carlito Kinney, he's a defensive tackle, been a key leader, captain on the team. It's been cool to see him grow into the leader that he is."

On Rogers building the program over the last few years. Hanover (7-2) had not won seven games in a season since 2015: "Being able to play freshman year to now, it's a totally different team. Freshman year, we won two games. I think we had the athletes. Sam has come in and implemented discipline and leadership. Playing for him these last four years has made us all better leaders and reenergized Hanover football. ... Hanover has turned into a physical, close-knit group that likes to play football the right way. It's heading in the right direction for sure.

Favorite subject in school: "I'm definitely a math guy."

Favorite food: Tacos, chicken over beef.

Favorite football player: Christian McCaffrey, who scored passing, rushing and receiving touchdowns last week, the first NFL player to achieve the feat since 2015.

Favorite musical artist: Country music artist Eric Church.

Hobbies away from football: Going to the beach, the river. Playing some video games.