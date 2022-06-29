 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Hanover's Julia Cuozzo is Class 4 player of year in softball

20220611_SPO_CLASS4PLAYOFFS_SOFTBALL_AWE14

Hanover's Julia Cuozzo pitches to Halifax during the Class 4 semifinals at Riverbend High School Friday, June 10, 2022.

 ALEXA WELCH EDLUND/TIMES-DISPATCH

Hanover continued to accumulate postseason awards with Julia Cuozzo being named the Virginia High School League’s Class 4 softball player of the year.

Hawks pitcher/shortstop Seth Keller was named the Class 4 baseball player of the year.

Cuozzo, a junior, was 19-1 on the mound this season with a 0.85 ERA and 181 strikeouts. In the state championship game, she allowed two hits, struck out four and drove in the decisive run in the top of the seventh in a 1-0 victory over Tuscarora.

She hit .367 with five homers and 25 RBIs.

Hanover’s Tommy Evans was named Class 4 coach of the year. The Hawks went 23-1 while winning the school’s second state title in softball.

