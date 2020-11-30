Henrico announces its schools won't play winter sports because of COVID-19

Henrico County Public Schools announced Monday that its schools won’t be playing winter sports this season, adding to a growing list of school systems around the state opting out because of the pandemic.
In a message from spokesman Andy Jenks to Henrico families, the school system said that “in order to best protect the health and safety of our student-athletes, coaches, school employees and community, Henrico County Public Schools will not participate in any Virginia High School League winter sports for the 2020-21 school year, and all out-of-season conditioning programs will be suspended until further notice.”
The decision comes a week before practice for basketball season was scheduled to start, and it sidelines nine Henrico high schools — Deep Run, Douglas Freeman, Glen Allen, Henrico, Hermitage, Highland Springs, J.R. Tucker, Mills Godwin and Varina — in boys and girls basketball, gymnastics, indoor track, sideline cheer, swimming and diving, and wrestling.
It also makes Henrico, for the moment, the largest school system in the state to cancel winter sports.
“Over the last few weeks, we have been closely monitoring regional health data which shows a steep rise in COVID-19 cases across our region,” the message said. “We are already seeing the increase in community-based cases directly impact some of our teams in their out-of-season athletic conditioning programs. You may also know that on Nov. 13, Virginia tightened restrictions limiting the number of people [to 25 spectators] who could attend indoor or outdoor athletic events, which meant having spectators would not be possible.
“The circumstances described above created numerous challenges for our athletic programming, including the ability to keep our student-athletes safe and healthy (basketball, sideline cheer, gymnastics, indoor track, swimming and wrestling all take place indoors, in competitive environments where physical distancing cannot be maintained). While we regret having to take this position, which will no doubt be disappointing to many of our student-athletes, we will always prioritize the health and safety of everyone involved.”
In January, the school system will reassess whether to play the fall sports season and return to out-of-season conditioning. Practice for fall sports — football, volleyball, cross country, field hockey, golf and competition cheering — was pushed back to February after the VHSL reordered the seasons because of the pandemic.
The VHSL has given the green light to play sports, but decisions on whether to participate are up to local school systems, VHSL Executive Director Billy Haun said.
Locally, Henrico joins Richmond Public Schools, which announced Nov. 9 that its five high schools wouldn’t play winter sports.
The question now is what other school systems will do.
Chesterfield County schools spokesman Tim Bullis said in an email that “at this time, school division staff continues to work collaboratively with the Directors of Student Activities at school sites and county Risk Management staff as plans are built for tryouts and practice formats that are scheduled by VHSL to begin in December. Hopefully these plans will allow for participation this season (which begins in January).”
Hanover County schools has not made a decision, spokesman Chris Whitley said in an email.
Including Henrico and Richmond, 31 individual schools in 16 school systems in the state won’t be playing, according to VHSL spokesman Mike McCall.
For activities directors and coaches in Henrico, the aftermath of the decision made for a lot of difficult conversations.
Highland Springs girls basketball coach Franklin Harris had eight seniors and 10 players returning from a team that advanced to the Class 5 state championship game last season. The Springers didn’t get to play that game in March after the VHSL canceled all but two state championship games because of the rapidly evolving COVID-19 landscape.
Highland Springs and opponent Princess Anne High School were declared co-champs, but Harris said telling his players they weren’t going to be able to play for the title was tough. Telling them on Monday that their senior seasons were over was far worse.
“As a junior, they still realize, ‘I’ve got my senior season, let’s go win it on our own,’ and now you’re just telling them it’s over, it’s done,” he said.
“That’s the tough part, seeing their faces when we FaceTime each other. Their reactions — it’s like, I don’t want to say devastation, but it’s ‘I can’t believe this, my senior season.’ ”
Mills Godwin athletics director Tom Nadeau said it was important to look at the decision from the perspective of safety.
“Obviously, student safety, the health and well-being of our athletes is important, so it was a very difficult decision that we made today,” he said. “A lot of disappointment, there’s no getting around that.
“From the school administration side of things, any time you make these types of decisions — just like we experienced back in the spring with the seasons called off at that point — disappointment because our kids have been working hard getting ready for the season. A week or two weeks away, depending on which sport it is, to have this decision made is disappointing, but our kids are tough and they’ll be resilient throughout this and will be ready to move forward.”
Tucker AD Chris Brown said athletes are going to need time to process the change, and his message to coaches was to be part of their players’ lives.
“We’re in it for the athletes and the kids. Athletics, I think we all agree that it’s such a vital part of so many kids’ lives, it’s such a part of the high school experience, and moving it is tough. I told our coaches this afternoon in an email that they need to be present, particularly for these winter senior athletes, to be there for them, to let them vent, let them fuss, let them yell, let them be upset because it’s important to them.
“But ultimately, just to be able to tell them that we care about them and that all this is done with one thing in mind, and that’s the safety of everybody — the players, the coaches, the officials, the family members of the athletes.”
