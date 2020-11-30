Henrico announces its schools won't play winter sports because of COVID-19

Mills Godwin athletics director Tom Nadeau said it was important to look at the decision from the perspective of safety.

“Obviously, student safety, the health and well-being of our athletes is important, so it was a very difficult decision that we made today,” he said. “A lot of disappointment, there’s no getting around that.

“From the school administration side of things, any time you make these types of decisions — just like we experienced back in the spring with the seasons called off at that point — disappointment because our kids have been working hard getting ready for the season. A week or two weeks away, depending on which sport it is, to have this decision made is disappointing, but our kids are tough and they’ll be resilient throughout this and will be ready to move forward.”

Tucker AD Chris Brown said athletes are going to need time to process the change, and his message to coaches was to be part of their players’ lives.