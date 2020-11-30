Henrico announces its schools won't play winter sports

"Hopefully these plans will allow for participation this season," Bullis wrote, referring to the upcoming winter sports season.

Basketball practice is scheduled to begin Dec. 7.

“Over the last few weeks, we have been closely monitoring regional health data which shows a steep rise in COVID-19 cases across our region,” Henrico’s letter said. “We are already seeing the increase in community-based cases directly impact some of our teams in their out-of-season athletic conditioning programs. You may also know that on Nov. 13, Virginia tightened restrictions limiting the number of people who could attend indoor or outdoor athletic events, which meant having spectators would not be possible.

“The circumstances described above created numerous challenges for our athletic programming, including the ability to keep our student-athletes safe and healthy [basketball, sideline cheer, gymnastics, indoor track, swimming and wrestling all take place indoors, in competitive environments where physical distancing cannot be maintained]. While we regret having to take this position, which will no doubt be disappointing to many of our student-athletes, we will always prioritize the health and safety of everyone involved.