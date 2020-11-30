Henrico announces its schools won't play winter sports

The Henrico County Public Schools system announced on Monday that its schools won’t be playing winter sports this season because of the pandemic.
In a letter to Henrico families, the school system said that “in order to best protect the health and safety of our student-athletes, coaches, school employees and community, Henrico County Public Schools will not participate in any Virginia High School League winter sports for the 2020-21 school year, and all out-of-season conditioning programs will be suspended until further notice.”
Winter sports are boys and girls basketball, gymnastics, indoor track, sideline cheer, swimming and diving, and wrestling.
The VHSL has given the green light to play sports, but decisions on whether to participate are up to local school systems, VHSL executive director Billy Haun said.
Locally, Henrico joins Richmond Public Schools, which announced on Nov. 9 that its schools wouldn’t be playing winter sports. Some school divisions around the state also have said they won’t participate in the winter.
In an e-mail on Monday, Hanover spokesman Chris Whitley said the school has "not made any final decisions yet."
Chesterfield spokesman Tim Bullis said the district is continuing to build plans for safe tryout and practice formats.
"Hopefully these plans will allow for participation this season," Bullis wrote, referring to the upcoming winter sports season.
Basketball practice is scheduled to begin Dec. 7.
“Over the last few weeks, we have been closely monitoring regional health data which shows a steep rise in COVID-19 cases across our region,” Henrico’s letter said. “We are already seeing the increase in community-based cases directly impact some of our teams in their out-of-season athletic conditioning programs. You may also know that on Nov. 13, Virginia tightened restrictions limiting the number of people who could attend indoor or outdoor athletic events, which meant having spectators would not be possible.
“The circumstances described above created numerous challenges for our athletic programming, including the ability to keep our student-athletes safe and healthy [basketball, sideline cheer, gymnastics, indoor track, swimming and wrestling all take place indoors, in competitive environments where physical distancing cannot be maintained]. While we regret having to take this position, which will no doubt be disappointing to many of our student-athletes, we will always prioritize the health and safety of everyone involved.
“In January, we will reassess the fall 2020 sports season [fall sports had previously been pushed back to a new start date of Feb. 4, 2021] as well as a return to out-of-season conditioning. Our student-athletes can expect to hear more information from their coaches and/or directors of student activities in the days to come.”
Fall sports are football, volleyball, cross country, field hockey, golf and competition cheering.
