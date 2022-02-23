Henrico edges Monacan in opening-round boys basketball playoff thriller

Nick Leonardelli had seen enough.

His Henrico Warriors had just surrendered 11 consecutive points to Monacan in a 2:45 stretch in the second quarter of their Class 4B quarterfinal matchup Tuesday night on the Guy Davis Court, and the first-year head coach called time 1:31 before halftime to deliver some well-chosen words of wisdom.

What would they be, though?

Using their spirited man-to-man, his guys had forced a breakneck pace, so “play harder” wasn’t the answer.

Neither was “crash the boards,” because they already had a significant advantage in the paint.

“Protect the basket”? They were doing that, too, but it was on the strength of five 3-pointers including two during that run that had the Chiefs, the tournament’s twelfth seed, up 38-26.

What, then, would be the magic words?

“Play smarter,” Leonardelli said in the aftermath of the fourth-seeded Warriors’ heart-stopping 68-65 victory. “Play the fast pace but a little more under control. Make good, crisp passes. Don’t let the game speed up so much that you miss the open man. Keep your head and composure so we make winning plays that add up.”

The Warriors made just enough.

They emerged from that trip to the bench with a 5-0 run, a stickback by Kyle Brand-Parker, then a transition layup plus an and-one by Shamon Rosser to cut their halftime deficit to 38-31.

“When Coach called that time-out, I promise you nobody came to the bench with their head down,” said 6-1 guard Matt Elliott. “As seniors, we didn’t want to go out like that.”

In addition to slowing their offensive pace ever so slightly, the Warriors dialed up their defensive intensity.

“The tricky part about them,” Elliott said, “is that they have a weird triangle offense. We had to keep switching and keep talking. We had to guard them at half court because they have an extended offense. It was really tough to stay in front of them, but we got the job done.”

The Warriors dominated the third quarter. They limited the Chiefs to 2-for-10 shooting, forced eight turnovers, outrebounded them 13-6, and took a 47-43 lead into the fourth.

Monacan, though, was undaunted. Rasheed Daniels drained the third of his four 3-pointers on the Chiefs’ first possession, then added nine more of his game-high 31 points to put his team up 57-51 with 3:30 remaining.

P.J. Wyatt and Jaden Walker responded with strikes from beyond the arc, eliciting high-decibel responses from the Henrico faithful.

With action at fever pitch, Wyatt’s layup off a steal and ensuing and-one tied the game at 61, and his bucket off an offensive rebound at 1:40 gave his team a 63-61 lead.

Karon Richardson’s layup off a Walker assist at 0:55 put the Warriors ahead 65-61. Two foul shots by Malcolm Moore at 0:39 cut the difference to 65-63.

After Elliott’s free throw at 0:35 made it 66-63, Daniels scored on a sweet reverse layup at 0:22 to create a one-point game.

A chess match of time-outs and strategic adjustments ensued, both Richardson and Wyatt hit 1-of-2 free throws, and a desperation 3 by the Chiefs bounded off the rim at the buzzer.

“Everybody has a role to play,” said Wyatt, a 6-2 senior. “Honestly, I just trust my brothers to have my back, and I have their backs. We represent each other well.”

Henrico shot 27-for-67 and outrebounded Monacan 47-26. The Warriors forced 15 turnovers and committed 10.

“Basketball is a long game that goes back and forth and has ebbs and flows,” Leonardelli said. “This one was really a microcosm of that. It was about adding up enough good plays that at the end, you end up on the positive side.”

Monacan………….14 24 5 22 -- 65

Henrico……………17 14 16 21 -- 68

Monacan (8-16) – Warren 0, Moore 12, Daniels 31, Whitaker 9, Wimbish 5, Hodges 2, Sims 6. Totals: 20 17-23 65

Henrico (17-6) – Brockenbrough 5, Elliott 5, Christian 0, Lewis 3, Walker 10, Brand-Parker 14, Wyatt 12, Rosser 7, Williams 0, Richardson 12. Totals: 27 11-21 68