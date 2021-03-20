Henrico football honors Samar Lemons in first game since his injury

The Henrico football team broke their postgame huddle after Friday night's game against visiting Hermitage in the same way they began the contest -- by honoring their injured brother.
They chanted: "1, 2, 3 -- 17 strong!"
Henrico player Samar Lemons, who wore No. 17, sustained a neck fracture in last week's game. In his absence, his name and number could be found around Chappell Stadium Friday night, from stickers on players' helmets to the back of coaches' hoodies.
A 17-second moment of silence was held before kickoff. Henrico coach Gerald R. Glasco said it was difficult to prepare to play football this week.
"When you see one of yours hurting, you're human, you're hurting too," he said. "Heavy hearts, heavy heads. It's challenging."
It was originally supposed to be senior night for Henrico. But the Warriors delayed the ceremony until their last game of the season, April 2 against Glen Allen, so that Lemons' mother, Dana Armstead-Guy, could be in attendance. Lemons is a senior.
Glasco said all the gestures to honor Lemons helped him, his staff and his players process what had happened, to a degree.
"We're trying to represent Samar and his family best we can, at all times," he said.
Armstead-Guy said during a prayer vigil and fundraiser for Lemons on Wednesday that her son was initially numb from the neck down, but has since been able to move his arms and shoulders a bit. A GoFundMe to help the family with medical expenses had raised more than $107,000 as of Friday evening.
Glasco FaceTimed with Lemons before the game Friday, and was able to communicate with him.
"We always preach as a staff, we're teaching you life through athletics. And this is life, sometimes life throws you a curveball," Glasco said.
"We're going to stand on our faith and believe in our God and keep pushing, that's all we can do. Of course, we keep our thoughts and prayers with Samar Lemons and his family. They're always going to be with us, forever and ever."
Hermitage won the game 54-7.
Alhaji Kamara caught a pair of touchdowns for the Panthers, and Nigel James (seven carries, 171 yards) and Jeremiah Coney (8 for 93) ran for two scores each.
Quarterbacks Jaylen Burton and Brock Schaeffer each had a passing touchdown over the middle to Kamara. Burton ran for a score in the third quarter on a pretty rollout to his non-throwing side that fooled the Henrico defense. The Panthers defense, led by senior end Marcos Torres, got pressure on Hawkins all night, and had three interceptions, one returned for a touchdown.
For Henrico, Timothy Hicks bounced to the outside to evade tacklers on a 9-yard touchdown carry in the fourth quarter.
Quarterback Jordan Hawkins completed 13 of 21 passes for 185 yards. He had a 40-yard completion to receiver Devin Sumler (5 rec., 72 yards), who leapt high in the air to come down with a contested grab. Fellow receiver Kaveion Keys led the way for the Warriors with seven catches for 95 yards.
Glasco said that while it was difficult to prepare to play a game under traumatic circumstances, his team has felt and been grateful for the outpouring of support from the community, opposing teams and coaching staffs included.
"Support from the community has been outstanding, support from all coaches, coach Bedwell at Hermitage as well," Glasco said.
"It's just a tough situation. Beyond the game, win lose or draw, we just keep praying for Samar."
Hermitage 14 14 20 6 - 54
Henrico 0 0 0 7 - 7
Scoring plays
1Q
HERM - James 19 run (kick failed)
HERM - Kamara 29 pass from Schaeffer (Kamara run)
2Q
HERM - Kamara 13 pass from Burton (Shamsid-Deen kick)
HERM - James 7 run (Shamsid-Deen kick)
3Q
HERM - Coney 11 run (Shamsid-Deen kick)
HERM - Burton 8 run (Shamsid-Deen kick)
HERM - INT return (kick failed)
4Q
HERM - Coney 36 run (run failed)
HEN - Hicks 9 run (Webster kick)
Rushing: HERM: Nigel James 7-171; Jeremiah Coney 8-93; Jaylen Burton 2-18; Brailen Jones 2-3; HEN: Corvin Wallace 23-67; Timothy Hicks 4-13; Jordan Hawkins 1-0;
Receiving: HERM: Alhaji Kamara 2-32; Nigel James 3-49; Jeremiah Coney 1--3; HEN: Kaveion Keys 7-95; Devin Sumler 5-72; Timothy Hicks 1-18.
Passing: HERM: Brock Schaeffer 2-3-26-0; Jaylen Burton 4-6-62-0; HEN: Jordan Hawkins 13-21-185-3.
