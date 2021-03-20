Henrico football honors Samar Lemons in first game since his injury

The Henrico football team broke their postgame huddle after Friday night's game against visiting Hermitage in the same way they began the contest -- by honoring their injured brother.

They chanted: "1, 2, 3 -- 17 strong!"

Henrico player Samar Lemons, who wore No. 17, sustained a neck fracture in last week's game. In his absence, his name and number could be found around Chappell Stadium Friday night, from stickers on players' helmets to the back of coaches' hoodies.

A 17-second moment of silence was held before kickoff. Henrico coach Gerald R. Glasco said it was difficult to prepare to play football this week.

"When you see one of yours hurting, you're human, you're hurting too," he said. "Heavy hearts, heavy heads. It's challenging."

It was originally supposed to be senior night for Henrico. But the Warriors delayed the ceremony until their last game of the season, April 2 against Glen Allen, so that Lemons' mother, Dana Armstead-Guy, could be in attendance. Lemons is a senior.

Glasco said all the gestures to honor Lemons helped him, his staff and his players process what had happened, to a degree.

"We're trying to represent Samar and his family best we can, at all times," he said.