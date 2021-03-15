Henrico football player Samar Lemons sustains serious neck injury; GoFundMe page set up

Henrico High School football player Samar Lemons sustained a neck fracture during Friday’s game against Douglas Freeman.

Henrico High principal Karin Castillo-Rose and activities director Rob Welch said in a social media post Monday morning that “Samar has been receiving the highest quality medical care at VCU Medical Center (MCV) for a neck fracture. While his injuries are serious in nature, the family hopes he will recover movement with time and perseverance.

“The family asks for continued support in the form of positive thoughts and prayers as he continues through the early stages of post injury. A GoFundMe account has been established to assist in the coverage of the medical bills that will accrue as Samar works through his recovery.

“At this time, we ask for some privacy for the Lemons family while they undergo the recovery process. … Please keep Samar and his family in your thoughts and prayers.”

Lemons, a senior, is a defensive back who also plays on special teams. He was injured while blocking on a kickoff return, Welch said.

Lemons also plays outfield on the baseball team.