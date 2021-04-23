Henrico High boys basketball coach Vance Harmon moving into AD role at Douglas Freeman

Harmon kept the Freeman AD job in the back of his mind in recent years.

“It’s just the timing as much as anything,” he said. “I don’t know if there’s a better time or not to get into administration. I would have not enjoyed getting into administration any younger in my career, I can tell you that. … I wanted to be in the classroom. I wanted to be with the kids around school, on the sidewalk, in the gym.”

Harmon was an All-Metro pick at Freeman in 1988-89 and played at Virginia Union, becoming a member of the Panthers’ 1992 Division II national championship team.

After serving as an assistant at J.R. Tucker from 1994-2001, he became the head coach for two seasons before moving to Henrico, where he’s co-chair of the history department.

In 20 seasons overall, his teams went 372-128 (Henrico County schools did not play basketball this past season because of the pandemic). They made 16 regional appearances and won three regional championships.

“Vance has meant everything to literally everyone at this school,” said Henrico AD Rob Welch, who said a search for a new boys basketball coach will begin soon. “He’s just the ultimate professional in the classroom and on the court. He runs everything the right way.