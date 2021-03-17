Henrico High football player Samar Lemons 'is moving his arms a little,' his mother says in a post.

The mother of Samar Lemons, the Henrico High School football player who suffered a neck fracture during Friday’s game against Douglas Freeman, said in a post Wednesday that her son “is moving his arms a little.”

In an update on a GoFundMe page established to help with Lemons’ medical expenses, Dana Armstead-Guy said “Samar is moving his arms a little so KEEP BELIEVING AND KEEP PRAYING.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

School officials said Monday that the family was hoping Lemons “will recover movement with time and perseverance.”

In the original post on the GoFundMe account, titled "Samar’s road to WALKING,” Armstead-Guy said that “we believe that he will walk again and need YOU to believe it too. … They have to begin aggressive physical therapy to gain some functionality in his arms but we need him to be healed from his head to his toes.”

A virtual prayer vigil and “$17 for #17 on the 17th” fundraiser will be held on Wednesday at 5:17 p.m. Lemons wore No. 17. The event will be on www.facebook.com/rmzbcrva.

Donations can be made to www.gofundme.com/f/samars-road-to-walking. As of early Wednesday afternoon more than $71,000 of a $100,000 goal had been raised.