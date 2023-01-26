Henrico High hires former Richmond football player Holmes as next head coach

Henrico High has hired former University of Richmond defensive back DeShawn Holmes as its next head football coach, the school announced this week.

Holmes replaces Gerald Glasco, who stepped down in November. Formerly a coordinator at Highland Springs High, Glasco took the head job at Henrico in 2013, and led the Warriors to winning records and playoff appearances every year from 2014 to 2019.

But Henrico went 0-6 in the spring 2021 season, then 2-7 in fall 2021 and 2-8 this past season.

"I'm excited for this season, I'm excited to bring you guys a new journey," Holmes said in an introduction video released by the program.

Holmes played at and graduated from Highland Springs, where he was a second-team All-Metro honoree, before playing at UR, where he appeared in 44 games over four seasons from 2011 to 2014 (redshirted 2010).

Holmes in the introduction video thanked Glasco for his mentorship and leadership.

"And [for] believing in me that I can do this, things that I want to do with the program, bring Henrico High School back to a prominent, winning program where we can be a contending playoff team year-in-and-year-out," Holmes said, adding his plan to emphasize the "three As" -- academics, attitude and athletics.

"Because being at Henrico High School, we know that it's an academic school. So if we build the kid up in four years, whether he goes to the military, whether they go into a trade, or they go to a two-year, four-year university, we want to make sure that when they come out of Henrico High School, they're the best version of themselves."

Holmes candidly added that many of his players haven't experienced a winning culture, and establishing such belief will be among his first orders of business.

"We've got to get the kids to believe that they can win. A lot of kids in the program, 3-and 4-year starters, don't know what winning is and don't know how to overcome adversity," he said.

"So if we get the buy-in from the kids in the program, get the buy-in from the parents and community, we get the buy-in from our coaches, winning cures all, we'll be successful. ... It's go-time. Let's get stronger. See y'all in the weight room."