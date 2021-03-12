Henrico's data shows that COVID has disrupted sports teams, but so far the virus has been effectively contained

Henrico's return to high school sports has come with stops and starts, but the county believes its safety measures have prevented the spread of COVID-19 on the practice field and in games.

Health Supervisor Robin Gilbert said in a Monday school board meeting that approximately 25 teams have been affected, resulting in more than 250 potential exposures.

There have been no additional positive COVID-19 cases as a result of a first positive case at school or in sports at Henrico County high schools, said Andy Jenks, an HCPS spokesperson.

He said that when HCPS sports teams have paused, it has, to this point, always been because of contact tracing resulting from a case originating outside the school environment.

"That means the risk-mitigating strategies such as mask-wearing, quarantine, cleaning and disinfecting, respiratory etiquette, etc., are working," Jenks said in an email Wednesday.

"That's a tremendous accomplishment, but we must remain vigilant in order to have the in-person learning and the sports seasons that we all want to have."

There have been nine positive cases of the virus within athletics and extracurriculars in Henrico high schools since February 22, according to the county's online dashboard.