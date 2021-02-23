Hermitage blanks Varina and gets 142 yards from Nigel James

The Hermitage High football program and coach David Bedwell announced their collective return to local prominence Monday, beating defending Class 5, Region B champion Varina 9-0 behind 142 yards on 31 carries from running back Nigel James.

The Panthers defense intercepted second team All-Metro quarterback Bobby Dunn three times and recovered a pair of fumbles on a wet and chilly night at Varina. Nasir Shamsid Deen kicked a 28-yard field goal in the third quarter, and James carried a pack of Blue Devils defenders into the end zone with him from 5 yards out late in the fourth to put the outcome to rest.

The Panthers (1-0) have gone 5-15 over the past two years following 17 years of sustained success under former coach Patrick Kane. Bedwell, who has won three state titles in 20 years coaching locally, coached his first game since stepping away from the sideline in 2016.

Bedwell said winning the hard-nosed affair in adverse conditions was a welcome early-season learning experience for his revitalized program.

"Back when you start in the summer and it's warm, you want to be playing when it's this way. So for me it was great, for our kids it's been great, just excited that they're developing that mentality of being tough," Bedwell said.