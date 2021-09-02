 Skip to main content
Hermitage deals with another postponement
Hermitage deals with another postponement

Hermitage - Henrico football game

Henrico's KeVeon Keys, right, is tackled by Hermitage's Christian Stubbs during the first half time of the high school football game at Henrico High School, VA., on Friday, on March 19, 2021.

 Daniel Sangjib Min/TIMES-DISPATCH

After its season opener against Meadowbrook last week was postponed due to what Monarchs activities director Joey Richeson called “uncontrollable circumstances,” the Hermitage football team is dealing with another postponement after Henrico AD Rob Welch announced that the Panthers’ game against the Warriors this week also will be pushed back.

No makeup date has been announced.

Panthers AD Chris Rollison said the back-to-back postponements for his program and first-year coach Timothy Jean-Pierre have been frustrating, but they’re eager to work toward their new season opener Sept. 10 at No. 3 Thomas Dale.

