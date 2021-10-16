Hermitage edges Douglas Freeman in tightly contested game

There was no way.

Try as he might, Jaylen Burton couldn’t scramble himself out of this unholy mess.

With a phalanx of Douglas Freeman defenders in hot pursuit and his receivers tightly covered, the Hermitage Panthers’ senior quarterback had just two viable options: take the sack or, if he was nimble enough, prevent the loss by chucking the football out of bounds.

There was no third choice. The play seemed doomed.

It wasn’t, though.

On this third-and-12 from the Mavericks’ 37, Burton, scurrying right after being flushed from the pocket, unleashed a desperation pass high into the cool night air.

A moment later, a very surprised KaRon Burton, who had stopped after assuming the play was a bust, hauled it in on the three, then turned and stepped into the end zone.

His touchdown, which came with 7:55 remaining in the third quarter, gave the Panthers their first lead in this vigorously contested game en route to their 28-20 victory Friday at Freeman’s William E. Long Stadium as a brilliant waxing gibbous moon hovered high overhead.