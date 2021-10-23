Hermitage enjoys the ride in a 41-13 victory over Mills Godwin

“The post worked, the outside worked, and then we went to the short game like hitches and slants to take advantage of the defensive scheme they were running.

“But it all starts with the O-line. I give respect to the O-line. The pass game was there, and Jeremiah had a heck of a game.”

That would be Jeremiah Coney, a 6-1, 190-pound junior running back who rushed 13 times for 178 yards and two scores. He set up the first (from a yard out) with a 68-yard run from scrimmage. On the second, he broke a tackle at the line of scrimmage, bounced outside, and raced 38 yards 5:55 before halftime.

“Just followed my blockers,” Coney said. “Anything I do is through my team, especially my offensive line. They do all the hard work, all the hammering and the nails, and I just put icing on the cake.”

Braeden Megenity’s point-after following Coney’s second score put Herm up 27-0.

A 15-yard Luke Calveric-to-Lee Gwyn TD pass at 0:05.7 of the second quarter and Matthew Gavin’s extra point cut the Eagles’ deficit to 27-7 at the break.