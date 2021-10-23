Hermitage enjoys the ride in a 41-13 victory over Mills Godwin

Hermitage football, 2021 style, is all about discipline, precision, preparation, and physicality.
It’s also about joy: pure, unmitigated joy.
“Absolutely,” said an ebullient Tim-Jean Pierre, the Panthers’ first-year head coach, as he stood on the glistening Chester E. Fritz Stadium turf Friday night in the wake of his guys’ 41-13 victory over visiting Mills Godwin.
“Football is about having fun. Monday through Thursday, it’s supposed to be tough. I’m not hard on the guys Friday because I do that during the week. Trust me.
“The joy comes from your hard work paying off.”
Case in point, the Panthers (5-2, No. 9 in the Times-Dispatch Top 10, and winners of four straight) jumped on the Eagles (3-5) from the outset and never relented.
Twice in the first period, quarterback Jaylen Burton connected with Jhakiri Bolden for touchdowns. The first, a quick pass to the left flat followed by a sprint up the sideline, covered 52 yards. The second, a strike over top when Bolden, running a deep post, slipped behind the secondary, covered 34 yards on the first play after Breon Gunnell recovered a fumble.
“When the game started, I figured out they were in man (coverage), said Burton, a 5-9, 165-pound senior who completed 7-of-8 passes for 142 yards while directing an offense that accrued 433 yards on just 39 plays.
“The post worked, the outside worked, and then we went to the short game like hitches and slants to take advantage of the defensive scheme they were running.
“But it all starts with the O-line. I give respect to the O-line. The pass game was there, and Jeremiah had a heck of a game.”
That would be Jeremiah Coney, a 6-1, 190-pound junior running back who rushed 13 times for 178 yards and two scores. He set up the first (from a yard out) with a 68-yard run from scrimmage. On the second, he broke a tackle at the line of scrimmage, bounced outside, and raced 38 yards 5:55 before halftime.
“Just followed my blockers,” Coney said. “Anything I do is through my team, especially my offensive line. They do all the hard work, all the hammering and the nails, and I just put icing on the cake.”
Braeden Megenity’s point-after following Coney’s second score put Herm up 27-0.
A 15-yard Luke Calveric-to-Lee Gwyn TD pass at 0:05.7 of the second quarter and Matthew Gavin’s extra point cut the Eagles’ deficit to 27-7 at the break.
The Panthers scored twice in the second half, first on a 20-yard run by Burton to culminate a three-play, 53-yard drive after Christian Stubbs recovered Godwin’s onside kick, then on a two-yard run by Seth Athey midway through the final quarter.
While Calveric completed 23-of-43 passes for a very hard-earned 202 yards and two TD’s, the Panthers, who operated out of a take-no-prisoners, four-man-front defense, stunted often and harried him unmercifully while limiting the visitors to just 31 yards rushing.
“The plan was to stop the run at first,” said linebacker Jahkael Parker, a 6-1, 200-pound junior. “It’s all about the D-line so everybody else can execute their jobs. We knew how they were going to attack us. We watched film. We prepared. It’s all just what we practice, and we came out and played.”
Mills Godwin……………0 7 6 0 -- 13
Hermitage……………….12 15 7 7 -- 41
Herm – J. Bolden 52 pass from J. Burton (pass failed)
Herm – J. Bolden 34 pass from J. Burton (kick failed)
Herm – Coney 1 run (Coney run)
Herm – Coney 38 run (Megenity kick)
MG – Gwyn 15 pass from Calveric (Gavin kick)
Herm – J. Burton 20 run (Megenity kick)
MG – Harper 7 pass from Calveric (run failed)
Herm – Athey 2 run (Megenity kick)
RUSHING
MG – Orpiano 12 carries, 51 yards, Boyd 1-1, Calveric 9-minus 21.
Herm – Coney 13-178, Athey 7-45, K. Burton 6-35, J. Burton 2-21, J. Bolden 1-9, Richardson 2-3.
PASSING
MG – Calveric 23 completions, 43 attempts, 1 interception, 202 yards.
Herm – J. Burton 7-8-0-142.
RECEIVING
MG – Harris 6 receptions, 53 yards, Clark 5-37, Harper 3-34, Washburn 2-32, Gwyn 3-26, Busbee 3-15, Brendle 1-5.
Herm – J. Bolden 4-114, Rivers 2-20, K. Burton 1-8.