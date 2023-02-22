Hermitage was 1.5 seconds away from a regulation victory when the Panthers instead watched Mills Godwin force an overtime period.

Hermitage, though, was only delayed, not denied. It claimed a 62-59 overtime victory in Tuesday’s Region 5C quarterfinal game.

During the first half, Hermitage and Godwin seemed to be evenly matched, but then the Panthers began to pull away.

“We knew it was going to be a dogfight, we knew it was going to be physical,” Hermitage coach Brian Henderson said. “The game plan was being more physical than them and being able to make plays under pressure and dominating the paint.”

The Panthers headed into the locker room with a 24-18 lead over the Eagles and were able to extend their lead early in the second half.

By the end of the third quarter, Hermitage was leading 43-36, but Mills Godwin was able to rally back in the fourth quarter to close regulation 53-53.

“We had to do something different, they were getting too comfortable with their sets,” Eagles coach Jake Oliver said.

That switch involved a higher and more intense press defensively and forcing turnovers that lead to transition scoring.

“We were confident in our ability to pressure, and it was something we had in our back pocket,” he said.

While the fight was there and the press was successful for a bit, the Panthers were able to hold off the Eagles in overtime and produce the points needed for the win.

“I think once all the players recognized where the ball needed to go, it became more clear on our end, ‘This is what we need to do,’” Henderson said.

Leading the Panthers in points was Kavontae Williams with a game high of 18.

“It feels good knowing I could help my team out, get better each and every game,” the junior forward said.

It was a fitting finale after a pair of close regular-season games. Back in December, Godwin won 62-54 and in January, Hermitage won 39-36.

Despite the loss, Godwin is starting down a promising path.

“It was a great season and one of the best records we’ve had in school history,” Oliver said. “We’re very excited about the direction we are headed here.”

Hermitage will now face top-seeded Glen Allen in the region semifinals Friday, where the winner will not only move to the region final but also qualify for states.

“We have a big game Friday,” junior point guard Eiden Harvey said. “All we need to do is stick together and play hard to the end.”

Hermitage 11 13 19 10 9 — 62

Mills Godwin 13 5 18 17 6 — 59

Hermitage—Chase Weaver 2, Jason Grant 3, Eiden Harvey 14, Desmond Jones 4, Omar Washington 6, Jaden Faircloth 10, Tyson Scott 5, Kavontae Williams 18. Totals: 7 9-23 62.

Mills Godwin—Meyer Kaplan 4, Sean Smith 8, Logan Rhoades 15, Phillip Seidenberg 2, Chris Suber 11, Sarohn Turner 5, Daniel Keogh 14. Totals: 3 16-20 59.

3-point goals — Hermitage 7 (Harvey 3, Grant, Jones, Washington, Faircloth. Godwin 3 (Rhoades 3).

