As the dust settled at Chester E. Fritz Stadium on Friday night and his Panthers licked their wounds, Hermitage football coach Timothy Jean-Pierre urged the players assembled around him to learn and grow through lessons taken from a hard-fought, season-opening defeat.

A young Hermitage team, ranked No. 10 in the Times-Dispatch Top 10, leaned on big contributions from sophomores and juniors to give Chesapeake power and perennial state title contender Oscar Smith everything it could handle in a 39-25 Tigers victory in front of about 500 raucous, red-and-blue-clad onlookers.

"Young guys always have an issue with how to overcome adversity, they dwell on the present instead of looking toward the future," Jean-Pierre said, gesturing to the dispersing Panthers behind him.

"We did some great things today. But penalties, silly mistakes, we spotted them 14 to 21 points. We fought back, but you can't do that against decent teams. The youth is what got us. I'm definitely proud of the fight my guys gave, we've just got to kill the mental errors."

Sophomore quarterback Ben Yeanay, sophomore receiver and DB Andre Clarke Jr., one of the area's top prospects in the Class of 2026, and junior running back Earlonte Winston provided sparks throughout the night that kept the Panthers in shouting distance after the Tigers jumped out to an early lead.

A blocked field goal attempt returned 88 yards for a touchdown by Oscar Smith's Na'Rod Jarvis put the visitors in control up 12-0 with 3:25 to play in the first quarter.

But Yeanay scampered 48 yards to the house on a keeper off a pretty read-option at the end of the first quarter. That got the blue and red thunder sticks rumbling, and the Panthers band bumping.

Then Yeanay connected with Clarke on touchdowns of 19 and 29 yards to make it a 24-19 game going into halftime.

On Clarke's first score, he adjusted to a well-placed back-shoulder fade in the corner of the end zone. On his second, he showed off his elusiveness to break open over the middle of the field.

"He's a stud," Jean-Pierre said of Clarke, who also had a couple tackles for losses and pass breakups on the defensive side. "He's the kind of kid that all he knows is big plays and big moments."

Clarke and Yeanay were both sidelined for much of the second half with cramps, and their absence limited Hermitage's offense as Oscar Smith controlled the game on the ground behind running back Isaac Huffman, who finished with 18 carries for 104 yards and three TDs.

Hermitage senior defensive end and talisman Uriah Harris made a handful of standout plays in the Tigers backfield, as did sophomore linebacker Dillan Webb. Jean-Pierre said he was proud of his line for trading punches with a strong Tigers group up front.

Winston was electric when he found space past the Tigers stout front seven. He finished with 22 carries for 124 yards and a late TD.

Hermitage ran 33 times for 275 yards, Oscar Smith 34 times for 200 yards. The Tigers' explosiveness through the air was the X-factor, they accumulated 218 passing yards while holding the Panthers to 64.

A pass interference call that extended a first-half Oscar Smith drive proved influential, as did an illegal formation flag that quelled a Hermitage drive in Tigers territory.

"This game is exactly what I was looking for," Jean-Pierre said.

"We've just got to go through the process. I'm excited for the rest of the season. Oscar Smith was gassed. We just blew some of the momentum by not executing on critical plays. I'm proud of my guys. There's a lot to build on with the young guys."

Oscar Smith 12 12 8 7 - 39

Hermitage 6 13 0 6 - 25

SCORING

OS - Nesbit 14 run (kick failed)

OS - Jarvis 88 blocked FG return (kick failed)

Herm - Yeanay 48 run (kick failed)

OS - A. Jones 33 pass from Wright (run failed)

Herm - Clarke 19 pass from Yeanay (Diaz kick)

OS - Huffman 9 run (pass failed)

Herm - Clarke 29 pass from Yeanay (kick failed)

OS - Huffman 1 run (Huffman run)

OS - Huffman 6 run (Stanton kick)

Herm - Winston 20 run (pass failed)

RUSHING

OS: A. Jones 2-14, Andrews 1-(-)1, Nesbit 8-63, Bray 2-17, Huffman 18-104, Wright 3-3; Herm: Winston 22-124, Shepperson 2-4, Yeanay 5-107, Bowers 4-40.

PASSING

OS: Wright 11-16-171-1-0, Stanton 1-1-3-0-0, Andrews 1-4-44-0-0, Kelly 0-2-0-0-0; Herm: Yeanay 3-5-52-2-0, Diaz 1-1-6-0-0, Bowers 3-12-18-0-0.

RECEIVING

OS: Nesbit 2-3, Elkins 3-23, A. Jones 2-34, Huffman 1-5, McGlown 2-37, Bradley 1-33, Rayner 1-39, T. Johnson 1-44; Herm: K. Johnson 1-(-)6, Clarke 2-48, Cayden 2-8, Washington 1-14, Lewis 1-11.

