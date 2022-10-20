Hermitage QB KaRon 'Bubba' Burton is the 804 Varsity 🏈 player of the week

Each week, 804 Varsity posts a player of the week poll on Saturday evening, with voting open until 9 a.m. on Tuesday.

Coaches should send nominations and stats to Tim Pearrell (TPearrell@timesdispatch.com) and Zach Joachim (ZJoachim@timesdispatch.com) by early Saturday afternoon. 804 Varsity player of the week voting for Week 8

Karon Burton, Hermitage: 564

Ethan Minter, Thomas Dale: 431

Kenyez Mungro Johnson, Colonial Heights: 405

Myles Derricott, Varina: 342

Dillon Newton-Short, Matoaca: 258

Nazir Coley, Cosby: 255

Gracyn Ross, Patrick Henry: 212

Wes Buleza, Benedictine: 162

Jason Wright, Manchester: 155

Harry Dalton, Dinwiddie: 142

Aziah Johnson, Thomas Jefferson: 64

Meet Hermitage's KaRon 'Bubba' Burton

By the numbers: A 5-foot-11, 185-pound senior athlete, Burton carried 23 times for 146 yards and three touchdowns in the No. 8-ranked Panthers come-from-behind, 28-14 win over previously unbeaten and ninth-ranked Douglas Freeman (6-1). This is his first year starting at quarterback after playing safety, running back, QB and linebacker last year. Born and raised in the Richmond area, he went to Brookland Middle School and Johnson Elementary School and played for the Parham Bears and Laurel Panthers youth teams.

On his touchdown runs: "First one (57 yards), it was right at halftime. We came out, we were driving the ball real good. My offensive coordinator called a quarterback run for me, we'd seen it the whole game, that's what we said coming out of halftime that we were going to start abusing the run. My left guard did a real good job clearing the hole for me, then (senior) D'Ahmon Artis came in and sealed off, got a good block. I had a cutback lane, I seen somebody was going to hit me, that's when I hit that spin move. After that, it was off to the races.

"The second touchdown run (8 yards) we were driving the ball real good again. I had a run right before, he (his offensive coordinator) called that again, we ran the same thing and it was wide open.

"Last one (1 yard) was a QB sneak, before the play we knew we needed to seal the game, we were huddled up in a timeout. I told my line 'Give me all you got on this one, lets punch this thing in.' We did that, went on first down, got a great push from the O-line, punched that thing in there to seal the game."

On his 8-yard touchdown pass to Chase Rivers on the game's opening series: "We knew the corner, we'd seen it to start the game, we knew Chase was definitely a great player and he's running his routes real good. We knew he was going to come up with that catch and I just had to put the ball there."

On their victory over previously undefeated Freeman: "It was a real good victory to get back on our momentum (after a 28-27 loss to Lake Taylor (Norfolk) the week before). We knew they were going to be a tough team but we knew if everybody did their job and stuck to what we had to do, we knew we were going to come out with the win."

Burton leads Hermitage to come-from-behind win over previously unbeaten Douglas Freeman “See what we can get. Trust my coaches with their play-calling. Trust my teammates to execute. They have my back. I have their back.”

On how his team recovered after star running back Jeremiah Coney left the game with an injury: "Next man up mentality. It was key with him going down, it was a big thing, but we just had to adjust to it. We had two great backs, they stepped up, ran the ball pretty well."

On recovering from a 14-7 halftime deficit: "Keep running the ball, keep trying to drive the ball down their throats, see if we can get the run going. We knew if we stayed on our blocks we could get the run off and that was the main thing, keep trying to punch it in."

On his key blockers: "(Senior guard) Nate James, he's a big one. (Sophomore tackle Jayden) Shuler, (junior guard) Jaylen Davis, (junior guard) Justin Woods, Big Jay (junior 6-4, 265-pound tackle Jayvier Frazier), all of them, they're great linemen to have."

On standout freshman cornerback Andre Clarke Jr.: "He's a big freshman on our team, they don't really know about him, they might know about him a little bit, think he's a sleeper, but he's a big part of the team."

On the Panthers other defensive standouts: "(Senior linebacker) Jahkael Parker, he's been great. The D-linemen, D'Ahmon (Artis), Uriah (Harris), (senior) Kenari Jones. Then we've got a young linebacker in (sophomore) Rikieh (Hopkins), he's good. Then we've got safeties Corey Morton and Damari Mason, he's a sleeper too. Breon of course, (safety) Breon Gunnell when he comes back (from injury) he's going to be a big key to us too."

On the atmosphere at Hermitage's historic Chester E. Fritz Stadium: "I'm just glad we've got the fans support, the community coming out to every game support, the student section, the parents, they cheer us on every game. I appreciate the love for that (the votes he received), the community, friends, family, teachers, staff, everybody that told me they voted for me. ... We're a great program, I love to be here. The coaches, staff, players and everything, the community, I love the love that you get from this program. It really feels like home."

Biggest mentors: His parents, Tyhesha Reed and KaRon Burton. Teammate Jeremiah Coney, "he's always on me, keeping me up, pushing. That's a great friend to have in my corner." His coaches, his friends, "they're just great supporters."

Favorite football memory: Comeback wins over Douglas Freeman (28-20) and Midlothian (24-14) last year.

Favorite teammate: "Chase (Rivers), that's the jokester, he's always going to make you laugh, even if it's a serious moment. You can't be around him when the coach is mad."

Favorite subject in school: Honors US Government

Favorite food: Chicken, steak (well done) and French fries.

Favorite musical artist: Burton is the sixth 804 Varsity player of the week this season to answer rapper Lil Baby.

Hobbies off the field: Hanging out with friends, watching film, talk about football, go out to eat.

Other sports: Has run track before, might tryout for the Hermitage basketball team this winter.

Favorite NFL team: The Washington Commanders, "sadly, I've got to say it."