Hermitage scores 24 unanswered to rally and defeat Midlothian in region playoffs

The Panthers’ next offensive series ended painfully as well when Knox Berry returned an interception 64 yards for a score on the first play of the second period.

“At this point of the year, we have more leaders stepping up, and they’re checking each other’s temperatures,” Jean-Pierre said. “My thing is, play the play. Take it one moment at a time. Take those moments to build momentum. That’s what we did. That’s Herm ball.”

On a clear, high-30’s, and windless (thankfully) evening with a waning gibbous moon peering from above, Jean-Pierre’s guys responded as if on a mission.

Their next two possessions ended in touchdown runs of three and 13 yards by 5C offensive player of the year Jeremiah Coney and points-after by Braeden Megenity, and enabled Hermitage (9-2) to erase its deficit.

“Adversity builds character,” said Jayden Burton, the Panthers’ senior quarterback. “When you go down, don’t put your head down. Keep fighting. We’ve been preaching that. We’ve been there before. We know how to take this on.”

Hermitage dominated the second half.

Burton ended the first drive with a 27-yard TD run on an option keeper to the left side.