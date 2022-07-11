Hermitage's Jeremiah Coney commits to Appalachian State for football;Trinity Episcopal’s Mario Thompson Jr. heading to ODU

A pair of area football standouts, Hermitage High’s Jeremiah Coney and Trinity Episcopal’s Mario Thompson Jr., unveiled their college destinations on Sunday.

Coney, a running back/linebacker for the Panthers, committed to Appalachian State. Thompson, an outside linebacker/safety/running back for the Titans, committed to Old Dominion.

Coney is a 6-foot-2, 190-pound rising senior who drew recruiting interest from some Power Five schools. He was the Region 5C offensive player of the year and a second-team All-Metro pick last season as a running back. But college recruiters also have eyed him as a linebacker.

“He got a lot of recognition as a running back,” Hermitage coach Timothy Jean-Pierre said. “For us, he’s a very dominant athlete. I just think his topside is on defense. He is a [heckuva] prospect on defense, and just because he didn’t get that exposure a lot of teams didn’t necessarily have film because he kind of caught fire at that tailback position. People are going to be very surprised this year to see that he’s just as dominant, if not more dominant, on defense than he is on offense.”

Jean-Pierre, who was named the interim coach at Hermitage just before last preseason, said the Panthers used Coney about 40% of the time on defense early in the season. That became less as the season progressed.

Getting the job late didn’t allow as much time to develop Coney on defense as the Panthers wanted, Jean-Pierre said.

“This year is going to be different,” he said.

Thompson, a 6-0, 205-pound rising senior, had offers from Army, Navy and Air Force, among others. He trimmed his list to ODU, Richmond, James Madison and Kent State.

Trinity Episcopal coach Sam Mickens said Thompson will be a linebacker at ODU.

“He’s tenacious on the field,” Mickens said. “He’s a relentless worker, but he’s also a cerebral student of the game. It kind of all comes together. When you think of these kind of new-age linebackers that could be a safety, could be a linebacker, that’s that hybrid-type kid.

“There won’t be an ounce of football left in him when he’s done. He’s going to leave everything. He’s going to run it until the wheels fall off. That’s going to be academically. That’s going to be on the field. That’s going to be in the offseason. They got a good one.”